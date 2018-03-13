Energy Shares Slip Amid Mixed Signals for Oil -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil prices wavered between gains and losses. The dollar pared gains, but fresh signs of rising U.S. shale production appeared to put a cap on prices. Investors are trying to gauge whether surging production from U.S. shale formations will threaten the process of bringing oil supply and demand into balance, and the tension has contributed to the seesawing prices, said Gene McGillian, research manager at Tradition Energy. "There's a bit of a battle being fought," he said. Prices climbed earlier in the session as equity markets gained and the U.S. dollar tumbled. Oil and the dollar often move in opposite directions because a weaker dollar makes oil, which is priced in greenbacks, less expensive for foreign buyers. Natural gas prices edged higher as colder weather continued to lift demand and support prices for the heating fuel.