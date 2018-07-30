Log in
Energy XXI Gulf Coast : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release

07/30/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

HOUSTON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. ('EGC' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:EGC) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2018 earnings release on Thursday, August 9, 2018 before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, the Company will post an updated investor deck that can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.energyxxi.com that morning as well.

Because of the pending merger transaction between EGC and affiliates of Cox Oil LLC, the Company will not be hosting a conference call this quarter.

About the Company

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EGC) is an exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas that is engaged in the development, exploitation and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in conventional assets in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, both offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in Louisiana and Texas. To learn more, visit EGC's website at www.energyxxi.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
713-351-3171
[email protected]

Argelia Hernandez
Investor Relations Specialist
713-351-3175
[email protected]

Source: Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Released July 30, 2018

Disclaimer

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 21:36:01 UTC
