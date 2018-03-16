Engage.Im - Introducing the World’s First Open Social Platform

In a world where media publishers are increasingly dependent on social
networks to share content and grow audiences, it is more important than
ever to deliver an open web based through a personalized content
discovery experience.
Introducing, engage.im.
Engage.im is a patent pending publisher hosted social platform utilizing
proprietary technology incubated for over three years at Revcontent and
distributed in the world’s first truly open feed. The infinite scroll
feed is meant to enable micro-communities to grow and communicate within
a publisher’s site.
By utilizing engage, publishers are able to recirculate additional
content to their audience, increase the amount of time on site and grow
revenue through more personalized content.
“Traffic from Engage.im performs at 531 percent higher average time on
site than social, resulting in a significantly improved user experience
and better engagement with our content. We are seeing a 4-5X increase in
engagement before personalization and up to 11X after users personalize
their content. This is a major gamechanger for media publishers that
care about their users,” said Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek Media Group.
All of this at no cost to publishers with no requirement for advertising
integration. Engage is truly an open social content discovery platform
that allows users to build deeper, more meaningful connections with the
world’s top media publishers and brands.
Engage.IM’s data driven instant personalization technology gives users a
completely customized web experience with deep data interest profiles
and no dimensional constraints. Through the predictive algorithms, over
30 million signals are used to identify specific recommendations for
users, allowing the feed to deliver the right content at the right time.
Engage’s user interest graph technology is 3X more granular than
Facebook, with over 3,000 deep user interest segments, influenced by
current trends in user behaviors and content consumption. The
data-driven infinite scroll allows users to discover engaging content
such as related videos, articles, products and more.
User signups are driven by the engagement provided with personalized
content recommendations and interactive tools such as reactions,
comments, and bookmarks.
In beta tests top media publishers, our partners have seen 30X user
signups, 4-5X increase in engagement before personalization and an
10-11X after personalization. The increase in engagement has also
yielded a 2-3X increase in revenue when using the internal content feed
below their articles.
Sites that sign up will be able to use their own branding and will have
access to advanced user graph data within the platform, including user
signup data, interest graphs, reactions, bookmarks, comments and cluster
data.
Engage.IM works with most major content management systems, from
Wordpress to custom systems, and is compatible with most monetization
partners, including Revcontent, AppNexus, and Criteo.
For media publishers looking to grow revenue and better engage their
readers on their own site should sign up to be invited to the world’s
first truly open feed for personalized content discovery and engagement
at http://engage.im/.
