Engagio : Named to JMP Securities 2018 Hot 100 List of Privately Held Software Companies

For the second consecutive year, Engagio is Named to the Prestigious 'Hot 100' List with Continued Strong Customer Growth and Increasing Industry Momentum

Engagio, a leading B2B marketing software company that orchestrates quality growth at scale, today announced that it has been named to the JMP Securities Hot 100 List of The Best Privately Held Software Companies in 2018. Launched in 2015, Engagio’s Account Based Marketing Platform enables B2B marketers to execute and measure account-centric programs in one place.

JMP Securities is a premier investment bank that publishes the annual “Hot 100” list to recognize outstanding privately held software companies. The companies selected for the list are evaluated on a range of criteria, including financial growth, products and services, quality of leadership, customer traction and market potential.

“It is an honor for Engagio to be named once again to the JMP Securities 2018 Hot 100 list,” said Jon Miller, founder and CEO of Engagio. “Over the years, Hot 100 companies have stood apart as software industry innovators that had the growth, vision and leadership to go the distance. I am especially proud of Engagio’s team members. Their passion for innovation and dedication to our customers’ success is what led us to be included in this prestigious group of companies.”

Engagio’s inclusion in the 2018 Hot 100 caps off another strong year when the company achieved a 10X increase in customers, expanded the capabilities of its ABM Platform, and established its role as a marketing technology category leader. Organizations are choosing Engagio to deliver meaningful growth through comprehensive, well-executed and personalized ABM programs.

Engagio has been honored as one of the Top 10 Best Small Companies to Work and was selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America and Global Top 100 winner.

About Engagio

Engagio is built for marketers, by marketers. As a company we believe in making our customers successful by providing them with solutions that help orchestrate quality growth at scale.

Engagio’s Account Based Marketing Platform enables B2B marketers to successfully execute and measure account-centric programs in one complete solution. Revenue teams can track which accounts are engaging, know where to focus time and resources, and have a shared understanding of program impact. Our platform grows with you as your ABM strategy and business needs evolve.

Backed by leading venture investors and headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Engagio was named as one of the Top 10 Best Small Companies to Work For in the Bay Area. Engagio was also selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America and Global Top 100 winner. To learn more, visit www.engagio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005648/en/