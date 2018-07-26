Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Enjoy Local, Seasonal Ingredients at Prince Hotels in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 04:41am CEST

Prince Hotels, the outstanding example for hotel chains in Japan, has created a network of 43 hotels, 28 golf courses, and 9 ski resorts throughout Japan. A stay with Prince Hotels allows you to enjoy natural beauties throughout all the seasons of the year as well as traditional Japanese cultural experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725006002/en/

Hakodate Onuma Prince Hotel: Hokkaido Squid (Photo: Business Wire)

Hakodate Onuma Prince Hotel: Hokkaido Squid (Photo: Business Wire)

The four seasons are clearly delineated in Japan, and there are seasonal ingredients for each that allow for unique dining experiences. Japanese cuisine was added in December of 2013 as an Intangible Cultural Asset. This honor refers not to the specific dishes within the cuisine, but to the unique Japanese culinary culture that expresses a natural and seasonal harmony.

Prince Hotels provides cuisine that always takes advantage of local, seasonal ingredients.

Hakodate-Onuma Prince hotel, Hokkaido

The site of Hakodate Onuma Prince Hotel is at Onuma National Park, representative of Hokkaido’s picturesque natural beauty. This resort hotel offers golfing, hot springs, and nature trails, among other attractions. The dinner courses available in the main dining room offer fresh Hokkaido squid and royal shiitake mushrooms among their ingredients.

Hokkaido Squid

Hakodate in Hokkaido is renowned for its squid, and bears the nickname, Squid Town. Fresh squid in Hakodate is translucently clear. This Hakodate treat offers all who try it an unforgettable sensation with its tender yet firm bite.

Royal Shiitake Mushrooms

Royal shiitake mushrooms are cultivated in Hokkaido Nanaecho. These gigantic mushrooms have caps that are roughly four inches across and more than one inch thick. Their savory taste is highly concentrated, with a uniquely rich flavor.

Towada Prince Hotel, Tohoku

The Towada Prince Hotel is situated along the banks of Lake Towada, at the border between Aomori and Akita Prefectures. Enjoy dishes made with Towada kokanee, a landlocked variety of sockeye salmon, in the main dining room.

Towada Kokanee (Himemasu)

The Towada kokanee are a species of salmon unique to Lake Towada. Known as princess trout in Japanese, their name reflects their lovely form and beautifully tinted flesh. The tender rosy flesh is renowned for a unique mouthfeel and sweetness. This freshwater fish is also unique in that it has no customary fishy scent and its flesh is also rich with fat, making for a refined taste.

Shimoda Prince Hotel, Izu

The Shimoda Prince Hotel is a seaside property located along the Minami-Izu Shirahama Coast. Enjoy creative fusion dishes that meld Japanese and Western techniques as beautifully as the fresh seafood and mountain vegetables are combined in Kamome, the main dining room. Given the rarity of the special class turban shell meat that is sometimes available for cooking, it is best to inquire with the hotel in advance.

Special Class Turban Shell Meat

The special class turban shells are also called phantom turban shells because they are so rarely found in the Shimoda area. A very large variety of turban shells, exceeding 400 grams in weight. As if their large size were not unique enough, their meat is also renowned for a unique sweetness and richness.

Topics

In July of 2018, the Sunshine City Prince Hotel, in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro, is the first among the Prince Hotel chain to accept Alipay payments. Moving forward, more and more hotels will adopt this ability, with plans calling for Alipay to be accepted at all Prince hotels, golf courses, and ski resorts throughout Japan by the summer of 2019.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:05aEVERCHINA INTL : Poll result of general meeting held on 26 july 2018 in relation to the major and connected transaction
PU
12:01aNIKE : Feng Chen Wang Selects MENAJI for New York Men's Fashion Week
AQ
12:01aFura to Acquire Additional Ruby Licence in Mozambique
GL
12:01aOpt-In Video Advertising is Preferred Ad Choice for Consumers According to New Nationwide Survey; Adoption May Deter Ad Blocking
BU
07/26NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Margot Faraci appointed Customer Executive, NAB
PU
07/25BLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2018-021 Announcement of Resolutions for the 12th Meeting of the 6th Session of the Board of Supervisors
PU
07/25SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP-Kwoks’ Foundation and Chongqing University establish a new scholarship scheme to help financially disadvantaged students in the west of the country
PU
07/25VARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
07/25PETRON MALAYSIA REFINING&MARKETING BHD : Fuel prices effective 12.01 a.m. on july 26 2018
PU
07/25Alligator Energy Ltd First Piedmont Assays Confirm Significant Ni Co Mineralisation with Grades up to 2.5% Ni and 0.17% Co.
AW
Latest news "Companies"