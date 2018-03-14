Enterprise Content Management Heats Up with AI and Automation to Tackle Data Sprawl Nucleus Research Value Matrix Finds

Vendors embracing automated approach shake up the Leader Quadrant

The 2018 Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Technology Value Matrix finds a growing trend towards AI and machine learning as well as automation to manage the growing sprawl of data and exponential proliferation of content across organizations.

Leading vendors are moving away from inflexible monolithic platforms to solutions that can manage data across all facets of an organization, both locally or in the cloud. Leaders in the ECM Value Matrix include: Box, Digitech Systems, Laserfiche, Microsoft, M-Files and Nuxeo.

“Content growth has been explosive and is increasingly hard to manage, posing significant risks for compliance, operations and marketing. ECM Value Matrix leaders are distinguishing themselves from other vendors with AI and automation tools that can handle this exponential growth of data,” said Ian Campbell, CEO at Nucleus Research.

In addition to AI and automation, the use of metadata is making content management easier, more efficient and more flexible. Vendors are making advancements in metadata capabilities, making for lightweight solutions with usable interfaces that manage content across solution-agnostic repositories. This puts a stronger focus on analyzing data to gain insight and derive more value.

“ECM is no longer an inflexible platform to store content and little else. It’s grown to become a comprehensive solution that touches every part of an organization in some way. Vendors are taking up the challenge of helping companies manage content more efficiently wherever it resides in the organization,” said Barbara Peck, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

Vendors are evaluated on both usability and functionality – key drivers of value – and placed into four categories: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, and Core Providers. Customers can use the Matrices to evaluate vendor short lists as well as to make the case for maintaining existing applications.

