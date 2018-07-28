Enterprise Holdings CEO Pamela Nicholson Subpoenaed by SubscriberWise CEO David Howe

SubscriberWise,
the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the
leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced
today three individual witness subpoenas to appear and testify at the
civil theft hearing, Howe vs. Enterprise Holdings, Inc., in the County
Court of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit in and for Lee County Florida.
The trial is scheduled for August 22, 2018, in Fort Myers, Florida,
Honorable Archie B. Hayward, Jr.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005610/en/
Pamela M. Nicholson CEO for Enterprise Holdings commanded to appear and testify in felony grand theft civil fraud and theft suit, Lee County Florida (Photo: Business Wire)
Related: Lee
County Honorable Archie B. Hayward Jr. Receives Jury Request from
National Car Rental Fraud Victim, SubscriberWise Confirms
“The witness list is complete,” commented David Howe, National
Car Rental ‘ding and dent’ fraud victim. “And it’s far from
substantial in terms of the number of witnesses needed because the Lee
Port Authority Police official report effectively contains all the sworn
testimony necessary to prove intentional negligence and fraud well
beyond the preponderance which is required of the plaintiff.
“In addition to two local managers who had involvement with the ‘ding
and dent’ predatory encounter at the SW FL Fort Myers International
Airport National car rental counter, I have asked the Lee Clerk of the
Court to command CEO
Pamela M. Nicholson to appear and testify. I’ve also spoken with the
St. Louis Sheriff today and have advised their office to expect the
subpoena for personal service in Clayton, MO.
“From my perspective – as a victim like the myriads
and myriads of others across this nation – it’s critical to know if
the CEO is aware of the harmful practices, including but not limited to
predatory arbitration clauses and unfair adhesion contracts that
effectively ensnare wholly innocent consumers with ease at virtually any
opportunity and without a shred of evidence of liability. It’s critical
to know if the CEO is planning fundamental changes to internal processes
for not only USA citizens, but also for our sisters and brothers from
around the globe who have also been victimized with ease.
“And it’s critical to obtain the CEO’s sworn testimony so that lawmakers
can be better informed about the state of the industry, including the
problems and the solutions that only common sense regulation can
resolve,” Howe added.
“Yes, it’s time for the car rental industry – and Enterprise Holdings in
particular, to move beyond the inadequate protocols of asking
individuals to record vehicle damage on rudimentary ‘damage’ slips as
evidence of condition,” continued Howe. “It’s time to expose and
mitigate the remarkable financial risks associated with the so called ‘Expedient’
rental process that virtually guarantees victimization against consumers
who merely expected the good faith and fair dealing covenant when they
drove off with a rental chock full of pre-existing ‘wear and tear’, as
well as other minor conditions for which civil theft is perpetrated with
incredible frequency and ease.
“Yes, it’s time to progress to the digital age and provide both
consumers and rental agencies high-resolution digital photographic
evidence of vehicle condition so that there’s no longer a doubt…and no
longer a huge financial motive by predatory agencies to fleece innocent
victims -- which is exactly why the industry prefers to operate in the
dark ages, literally,” concluded victim Howe.
“Enterprise has been accused of running a ding-and-dent scam so often
by readers of this site, I’ve lost count.” — Christopher Elliott,
Consumer Advocate at Elliott.org
“There’s literally hundreds of these [Enterprise consumer complaints].
It’s truly remarkable.” — Lindsey Sablan, Anchor/Call for
Action Reporter at Wink News
Related:
Enterprise
Rental Scam (FOX News) - Man says rental car company charging for damage
that doesn’t exist
Enterprise
Rental Scam (CBC) - Enterprise Rent-A-Car credits customer $4,000 after
Go Public investigates
Enterprise
Rental Scam (Raycom Media) - Enterprise Rental Company is demanding $600
for damage
Enterprise
Rental Scam (CBS News) - Enterprise Car Rental Company charges $500 for
phantom hail damage
Enterprise
Rental Scam (Wink News) - Sanibel couple charged for under-car damages
to rental
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first issuing consumer reporting agency
exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. The company filed extensive
documentation and end-user agreements to access TransUnion’s consumer
database. In 2009, SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint
marketing agreement for the benefit of America’s cable operators (http://newsroom.transunion.com/transunion-and-subscriberwise-announce-joint-marketing-agreement).
Today SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider
for the National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005610/en/