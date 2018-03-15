Enterprise Information Management Market - Intensive Growth of Unstructured Data to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
enterprise information management (EIM) market to grow at a CAGR
of around 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to their
latest report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005476/en/
This market research report segments the global enterprise information
management market into the following end-users (BFSI, manufacturing,
healthcare, and retail) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the intensive growth of
unstructured data across verticals worldwide as a key factor
contributing to the growth of the global enterprise information
management market:
Intensive growth of unstructured data across
verticals worldwide
Data generation has been flourishing across the world. In this age of
big data, organizations are generating multiple petabytes of data, which
is stored across diverse systems, databases, files, and repositories. A
massive amount of information is generated from online communication and
collaboration. Most of this unstructured data is generated from texts,
images, audio, PDFs, PPTs, videos, social media posts and data, sensor
information, surveillance data, online communication content, web
content, blog content, and other digital media. The accelerated rate of
data generation across verticals and effective management of massive
volumes of information are important drivers for the adoption of
enterprise information management systems.
The digitalization of processes and procedures is leading to an
abundance of differentiated unstructured datasets across the globe.
Information is very crucial in the present world. Enterprises can
produce rich, varied, and complex content and information due to the
utilization of cutting-edge machines and gadgets across business
verticals. The growth of dynamic and digital content in industries is a
critical driver for the adoption of EIM
solutions. The ECM was developed initially to manage unstructured data,
the complexity and rate of generated data are making ECM obsolete and
driving the need for advanced enterprise information management
solutions.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for enterprise
application, “EIM is an all-inclusive platform combining the
core principles and technologies of ECM, business process management,
and customer experience and engagement management. The BFSI industry has
been generating significant volumes of information mainly because of
process automation and computerization. It is also because its customers
are using the digital medium for core financial transactions.”
Global enterprise information management market
segmentation
In 2017, the BFSI segment represented approximately 27% of the EIM
market share. The complete digitalization of all core processes
and the augmented generation of data across verticals are the key
reasons for the dominant nature of this segment in the EIM market. The
generation of structured and unstructured data is increasing
substantially due to the adoption of the digital medium for interactions
and transactions by end-users. It can also be attributed to the digital
redesigning of processes and procedures.
In 2017, the Americas accounted for around 46% of the global market. The
macroeconomic factors such as the maturity and growth of the industrial
and private sectors drive the EIM market in the region. Furthermore, the
region has a high concentration of top industries and EIM vendors. The
Americas was an early adopter of modern technologies. The region is
observing a significant increase in data generation due to the advent of
modern technologies, sensors, and IoT.
