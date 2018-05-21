Envion Founders Launch Web Site to Document Evidence of Their Case Against Matthias Woestmann

BERLIN, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founding team of Envion AG (Zug/Switzerland), through their jointly held company Trado GmbH, strongly opposes allegations by board member and CEO of Envion AG, Matthias Woestmann, that 20 million tokens were illegally generated after the company’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in January 2018. In the coming days, the founding team plans to publish internal documents, emails and other communications on a dedicated site, www.envion-founders.org, that they say will refute these false allegations by CEO Woestmann in a demonstration of complete transparency.



All facts, documents, and the timeline of the events will be published in the coming days on the new site. Envion Investors can find a detailed list with locations of the alleged extra tokens and associated wallets which can be verified on the public blockchain.



"I can only interpret these accusations of Woestmann as the helpless flailing of a drowning man," said founder Michael Luckow. The founding team took legal action against the CEO the week before the accusations. Woestmann, together with his legal advisor, Thomas van Aubel, is said by the Envion founders to have unlawfully diluted the shares held by the founding team from an 81% majority to only 33%, seizing control of Envion AG shortly after they had raised approximately $100 million from investors.

According to Luckow, Woestmann seeks to distract from his legal problems now that he must answer in court for the unlawful, coup-like takeover of Envion AG.

For background see: https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/18/1508753/0/en/Envion-Founders-Sue-Quadrat-Capital-GMBH-For-World-s-First-Analogue-ICO-Hacking.html.

Said Luckow, “There are no missing tokens. Each token is easy to locate on the blockchain. Why Mr. Woestmann has not understood until today that the Blockchain does not forget anything is inexplicable to me.”

The founders’ first blog post describes the purported scandal around extra tokens to be false, as there is an easy solution to the existence of extra tokens: destroying tokens. It also provides documents, which prove the existence of these additional tokens, and Woestmann’s knowledge of them, which has been publicly known since the end of the ICO. In addition, Envion published blog articles and social media postings about the extra tokens and the process of burning in recent months. It has been mentioned many times in the company’s Telegram community that the total supply listed on exchanges is inaccurate because many millions of tokens would be burned.

(Link to one of Envion blog postings: https://medium.com/@envion/envion-token-burn-process-after-kyc-ce7a48568a7a)



The founders have repeatedly asked Matthias Woestmann via email for authorization, in his capacity as Envion’s CEO, to destroy surplus tokens as promised to investors. Matthias Woestmann has ignored all requests. Proof of this and more can be found on the new Envion founders’ website.



