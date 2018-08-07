Log in
Envision Solar International : County of San Diego Selects Envision Solar EV ARC™ Solar Charging Stations for its Electric Fleet

08/07/2018 | 06:30pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - August 8th, 2018 - Envision Solar International, Inc., (OTCQB: EVSI) ('Envision Solar,' or the 'Company'), the leading renewably energized EV charging, outdoor media and energy security products company, announced that the County of San Diego, California will deploy its EV ARC™ product at the County's Department of General Services to provide emissions-free EV charging to its electrified fleet vehicles.

The County of San Diego is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by replacing their fleet with alternative fuel vehicles and deploying EV charging infrastructure. EV ARC™ products will provide the County's fleet with 100% clean power and contribute to their goals of reducing grid-tied energy usage while utilizing renewable energy. The EV ARC™ product is completely solar-powered and grid-independent, enabling San Diego County EVs to reliably drive on sunshine without paying for energy. EV ARC™ products also provide the County with a disaster preparedness solution which will continue to charge vital fleet vehicles during blackouts or other grid interruptions. The EV ARC™ products' emergency power panel will provide first responders with a reliable and clean source of power during disasters or when grid power is not available.

'We're very happy that San Diego County has joined the growing number of jurisdictions who have selected EV ARCs to meet their e-mobility infrastructure challenges' said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar, 'Our products are in 13 states and 4 nations. It's nice to grow our business in our home county too.'

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 3,007 counties and 19,354 cities and towns in the United States. Envision Solar considers the local government market to be an important area of focus for our sales team. The Company has deployed EV ARC™ products for the California counties of Marin and Fresno, as well as cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Long Beach, Boulder, Sacramento, Santa Monica, Santa Cruz, Indio, Maywood, and others. The Company's municipal and county pipeline is expanding.

Invented and manufactured in California, the EV ARC™ fits inside a parking space without reducing available parking and generates and stores enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. The system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ which causes the array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products power Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging and can work with a customer's existing EV charging service provider. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com, call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This, Envision Solar International, Inc., Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this report other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as 'estimate,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'target,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'will,' 'should,' 'may,' or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size, and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forwarding-looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Our operating results, financial condition, and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks. We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans. Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.

Disclaimer

Envision Solar International Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:30:01 UTC
