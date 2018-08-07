EnvoyAI Partners with Mach7 Technologies to expand AI to Enterprise Imaging, VNA, and PACS

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) platform provider, EnvoyAI, has entered into a distribution deal with Mach7 Technologies, a leading enterprise imaging solution provider. The deal facilitates Mach7 customer access to a wide range of AI applications available via the EnvoyAI platform within the Mach7 ecosystem. EnvoyAI’s growing catalog of content includes 71 products from 30 algorithm development partners, including a large number that are already FDA cleared.



Misha Herscu, EnvoyAI’s CEO shared, “During our first deployment of the EnvoyAI platform, at Wake Radiology in Raleigh, North Carolina, we easily integrated with the Mach7 VNA. There is a natural synergy between our companies’ products as we both have a deep commitment to open interfaces and interoperability. We are extremely excited to expand our partnership by working toward harmonizing solutions for the imaging enterprise and rolling out the EnvoyAI platform and many AI solutions to current and future Mach7 customers.”

As part of the deal, Mach7 and EnvoyAI are working toward building a direct integration between the Mach7 VNA and the EnvoyAI cloud, enabling a serverless deployment for existing Mach7 customers. This will eventually allow all Mach7 customers to test algorithms hosted on the EnvoyAI platform without any additional installation.

Mike Jackman, Mach7’s CEO noted, “This partnership expands Mach7's ecosystem of AI applications, providing greater value to our customers. This is a great example of how the Mach7 Data Services Platform empowers our customers to leverage their data to extract meaningful clinical insights using the latest technology. Mach7's VNA and PACS customers can now have access to the powerful EnvoyAI tools to improve patient care.”

About EnvoyAI (www.envoyai.com) EnvoyAI facilitates the streamlined distribution and hospital implementation of trained machine learning algorithms via a vendor neutral distribution platform. EnvoyAI provides a developer platform, integrations, and an open API for algorithm developers, technology partners, and end users. EnvoyAI assists research institutions and emerging AI companies in the translation and commercialization processes, starting with rapid deployment via a scalable, secure, cloud-based infrastructure with the ability to add local components to facilitate on-site deployments as well. EnvoyAI also works with distribution partners to make algorithms on the platform available to a very wide footprint of hospitals and, ultimately, to physicians.

About Mach7 Technologies (www.mach7t.com)

Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) develops a secure data services platform that improves business, operational and patient outcomes. Mach7’s interoperable foundation manages patient data and hosts an ecosystem of apps that delivers solutions including PACS, enterprise imaging workflows, vendor neutral archiving (VNA), artificial intelligence (AI), clinical portals, care coordination and more. Reimagine, redefine, and reconstruct the best solution to connect and exchange health information without boundaries. Work smart with Mach7 in the cloud or onsite. Contact us to learn more. Visit www.mach7t.com.