Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eolus announces the sale of 232 MW wind power to Aquila Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2017 | 03:01pm CET


 

Eolus has signed an agreement with Aquila Capital regarding the sale of the wind farms Kråktorpet and Nylandsbergen comprising 61 wind turbines with a combined installed capacity of 232 MW. The preliminary purchase price for the wind farms amounts to EUR 264 million.

The transaction covers the sale of all the shares in the respective project companies that holds the project rights for the wind farms. Eolus will construct both wind farms and for wind farm Kråktorpet comprising 43 turbines with a capacity of 163.4 MW Aquila will provide construction financing. The preliminary purchase price for wind farm Kråktorpet amounts to EUR 182 million. Wind farm Nylandsbergen comprising 18 turbines with a capacity of 68.4 MW will be paid in full upon completion and take over. The preliminary purchase price for wind farm Nylandsbergen amounts to EUR 82 million. Both wind farms will be commissioned during 2019.

As part of the agreement Eolus has been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for seven years for both the wind farms to maximize outcome and production from the facilities. The wind farms are located close to wind farm Jenåsen that is currently under construction by Eolus in Sundsvall municipality.

-I´m very happy to announce this agreement. Aquila Capital is making major investments in Swedish wind power and the fact that they have chosen Eolus to further extend their portfolio with 232 MW is very pleasing. This is the largest single order for Eolus to date and shows our capacity to provide competitive investments says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

-Aquila is a very respected investor and we are glad that we can continue to develop a close relationship with them through this investment. We value the trust that has been placed with Eolus not only with constructing the wind farms but also in our asset management services says Eolus deputy CEO and COO Marcus Landelin.

Revenues from the sale of project rights for wind farm Kråktorpet will be recorded in the second quarter of Eolus financial year 2017/2018. Revenues from sale of project rights for wind farm Nylandsbergen and from the construction of the two wind farms will be recorded when construction has been completed and the wind farms have been taken over by Aquila, expected during second half of 2019.

The transaction is subject to fulfillment of a number of conditions before closing.


For further information contact:
Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on December 23, 2017, at 3 PM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in Sweden. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 500 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. The Eolus Group currently owns an installed capacity of 18 MW and a yearly electricity production of 40 GWh. Eolus operates approximately 350 MW for customers and the company itself.

Eolus Vind AB has approximately 6 600 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c9d79f5-bca2-432b-8862-078380f13c85


© GlobeNewswire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:01p COCA COLA : Five myths about Saint Nicholas
10:01p Summit Obtains Innovative Antibiotic Discovery and Development Platform Through Acquisition of Discuva Ltd
09:53p Pharm companies seek to thwart CN opioid suit
09:41p NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN : NBO unveils new headquarters
09:41p BP : Unlocking tremendous value
09:41p OMAN OIL MARKETING SAOG : Brick by brick
09:41p OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Smarten up for the future
09:41p NEW AGE : Farm Issues Securities
09:41p HYUNDAI HCN : Feature-laden
09:30p OPINION : High time Ugandans took over power sector
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : This year's lumps of coal could be 2018's diamonds
2QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : Apple hit with $25K per day fine in Qualcomm antitrust case
3AFK SISTEMA PAO : Russia's Rosneft reaches $1.7 billion settlement with Sistema
4ARCELORMITTAL : EXCLUSIVE: ArcelorMittal tells Ilva it wants to change buying contract
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF completes 75.5 percent acquisition of Areva NP - statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.