EpiFruit Declares Deliveries Fundamental to the NYC Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / Large urban areas have always provided challenges in terms of quick and efficient transportation for local residents. Increasing traffic and swelling populations often detour city dwellers from making non-essential trips across town, a notion that is partially responsible for the rapid rise of instant delivery services, particularly in New York City. As a growing number of consumers opt to have various purchase types sent directly to their location on demand, EpiFruit, a Manhattan-based digital platform that connects retailers with local delivery options, discusses why small-scale, versatile transport methods are becoming essential for both consumers and businesses within the NYC market.

The city of New York has a long and storied history of same-day delivery services for single items, dating back to when couriers were used to move packages such as legal documents and time-sensitive mail across town to their recipients in a hurry. While this practice is still in effect today, a burgeoning preference for the on-demand receiving of goods and products has gained a significant foothold, now encompassing everything from food to retail items. For many residents, ordering a favorite dish from a local restaurant, or even a box of cold medicine is now routinely done with a few clicks on a smartphone or mobile device, and sent straight to their home. For the businesses supplying the product, this is most often accomplished via third-party logistics, with the reliance upon these outside entities growing increasingly common. According to consulting firm Armstrong & Associates, 86 percent of domestic Fortune 500 companies make use of third-party logistics, an approach that is now making its way to smaller businesses as more options become available.

The reasoning behind the trend is a simple matter of convenience. When faced with the opportunity to receive a product directly rather than actually go and get it themselves, more New Yorkers are choosing to stay put, avoiding the stresses of traveling across the city. However, few retailers have mastered such modernized fulfillment services. "While these companies have spent years optimizing their supply chain and logistics networks for delivering goods to their stores or directly to customers' doorsteps, most have yet to figure out how to profitably bring their store locations into the e-commerce delivery process," writes Business Insider's Daniel Keyes. Simply put, NYC brick-and-mortar retailers can increase sales by electing to offer cheaper, more convenient delivery options for their shoppers through mobile platforms and apps -- or risk missing out on the profits.

EpiFruit is a market-based mobile app that connects individuals and businesses to facilitate a timely and economical delivery of goods and products, avoiding the need for more expensive, conventional delivery methods. The company strives to transcend traditional boundaries and market types, providing convenient access to hassle-free logistics for local retailers and their customers. By utilizing a partner delivery network of independent contractors, EpiFruit mitigates last mile logistics in a user-friendly, streamlined format that is easy to use for all parties involved. The company currently offers their services throughout the Manhattan area of New York City, with plans to expand as their network grows.

