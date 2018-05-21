Equipment Roundup: AT&T Byron Nelson

Many have asked Aaron Wise about the new Odyssey putter he inserted at the Wells Fargo Championship. The recent TOUR winner wants to set the record straight: the O-Works Red V-Line Fang CH isn't a new addition.

In fact, he's been using it for some time now.

'Lot of people have been asking me about that,' Wise said of the putter. 'I didn't really change. So I putted with this putter forever and then at Zurich I actually switched to another putter and then I switched back at Wells Fargo.'The brief switch paid off in a big way for Wise, who went back to the putter at Quail Hollow and then found the winner's circle in his next start at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

'Only a short little time with another one but maybe I scared this one into thinking it's going to lose the job and it's helped,' Wise said.

Wise ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting with the red Odyssey mallet.

Spaun's 'Street' success: Growing up in Southern California, J.J. Spaun used to skateboard with his friends around town, using guardrails and handrails to perform various tricks. So when Scotty Cameron decided to make a new Newport 2 for Spaun, he added a couple of skater touches with the words 'For Street Use Only' stamped on the sole along with a skateboarder in the cavity.

Spaun gave the putter a test run at THE PLAYERS Championship but quickly realized he needed to make a few tweaks.

'I went back to a more neutral hand position,' Spaun said. 'Just trying to get back to something that feels more natural. I had the lie angle flattened and some loft taken off. It felt a lot better on the course.'

Spaun also noted the dark head finish was something he particularly liked. The putter changes produced a third-place finish, his best showing on TOUR since a runner-up at The RSM Classic.

Notes: Marc Leishman switched from Callaway's Rogue 3-wood to the Sub Zero version. He also swapped his Rogue 5-wood for an X-Forged UT 2-iron, due to the course setup. ... Aaron Baddeley replaced his 5-wood with a PING iBlade 2-iron. ... Kyle Thompson added a 22-degree PXG 0317X hybrid.

PGA TOUR SUPERSTORE: Buy equipment here