Equita S p A : Change in the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018

07/26/2018 | 07:06pm CEST

Independent Thinking and Advice

Change in the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018

Milan, 26th July 2018

Today the Board of Directors of Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") has resolved to change the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018, modifying the date of approval of the half-year financial report from 6th September 2018 to 18th September 2018.

The updated calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018 is provided below and available on the Company's website.

Date

Event

14th March 2018

Board of Directors

Approval of draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31st

December 2017

16th April 2018

Shareholders' Meeting

Approval of financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31st

December 2017

17th May 2018

Board of Directors

Approval of selected accounting data as of 31st March 2018

18th September 2018

Board of Directors

Approval of half-year financial report as of 30th June 2018

8th November 2018

Board of Directors

Approval of selected accounting data as of 30th September 2018

Any change to the abovementioned dates will be promptly communicated.

Contacts Equita Group S.p.A.

Contacts Ufficio Stampa

Andrea Graziotto - Investor Relations

Adriana Liguori - Close to Media

Via Turati, 9 - 20121 Milan

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milan

[email protected]

[email protected]

Equita is an independent investment bank, reference partner for Italian companies and institutional investors, with 45 years of experience. The business model is clear and focused: Sales & Trading on equities, bonds and derivatives for domestic and international institutional customers is combined with a high profile Investment Banking platform dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. Proprietary Trading, with market making activities and advice on valuation of financial instruments, and Alternative Asset Management, providing traditional portfolio management on concentrated positions along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), complete the range of specialized and synergic services offered. Moreover, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.

www.equitagroup.it

Disclaimer

Equita Group S.p.A. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 17:05:08 UTC
