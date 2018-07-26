Equita S p A : Change in the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018

Independent Thinking and Advice

Change in the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018

Milan, 26th July 2018

Today the Board of Directors of Equita Group S.p.A. (the "Company") has resolved to change the calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018, modifying the date of approval of the half-year financial report from 6th September 2018 to 18th September 2018.

The updated calendar of corporate events for fiscal year 2018 is provided below and available on the Company's website.

Date Event 14th March 2018 Board of Directors Approval of draft financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31st December 2017 16th April 2018 Shareholders' Meeting Approval of financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of 31st December 2017 17th May 2018 Board of Directors Approval of selected accounting data as of 31st March 2018 18th September 2018 Board of Directors Approval of half-year financial report as of 30th June 2018 8th November 2018 Board of Directors Approval of selected accounting data as of 30th September 2018

Any change to the abovementioned dates will be promptly communicated.

Equita is an independent investment bank, reference partner for Italian companies and institutional investors, with 45 years of experience. The business model is clear and focused: Sales & Trading on equities, bonds and derivatives for domestic and international institutional customers is combined with a high profile Investment Banking platform dedicated to advisory to companies and financial institutions. Proprietary Trading, with market making activities and advice on valuation of financial instruments, and Alternative Asset Management, providing traditional portfolio management on concentrated positions along with innovative private debt and private equity portfolio management, such as the special acquisition vehicle (SPAC), complete the range of specialized and synergic services offered. Moreover, all business lines are continuously supported by a Research team recognized for its excellence. Independent advice and deep knowledge of capital markets grant Equita credibility among domestic and international institutional investors, ensuring a unique positioning in the Italian market, with a focus on mid & small caps.

