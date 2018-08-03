|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Erste Abwicklungsanstalt / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03.08.2018 / 09:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 21, 2018
German: https://www.aa1.de/presse/geschaeftsberichte/
English: https://www.aa1.de/en/press/financial-reports/
