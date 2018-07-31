Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Quarterly Activities Update

ASX/Media Release 31 July 2018

ASX code: ESH

Quarterly Activities Update - Period Ending 30 June 2018

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is pleased to present the Quarterly Activities Update for the period ending 30 June 2018.

Esports Mogul remains at the forefront of the esports industry, with the only deeply integrated and fully automated online tournament platform, Mogul Arena. Over the last quarter, the Company has focused on initially proving user acquisition, global community engagement and monetisation strategies for the platform which has led to some exciting features and partnerships.

QUARTERLY ACTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

• Esports Mogul raised A$4.41m in an oversubscribed share placement, led by gaming giant Razer Inc.

• Mogul Arena is set to launch in Latin America in partnership with Axeso5.

• Esports Mogul received a cash injection after successfully divesting interest in ChallengeMe for A$465,000.

• The Company released their unique content portal, Mogul News.

• Mogul Arena was launched in the local languages Thai and Vietnamese to support the fastest growing esports regions globally.

Esports Mogul Raised A$4.41m in Oversubscribed Share Placement

On 25 June 2018, the Company completed a placement for A$4.41m of 245,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and institutional investors at A$1.8c per share. (ASX Announcement, 18 June 2018.)

The investment round was led by Razer Inc. and Cloud Alliance Pte Ltd as well as boasting overwhelming support from domestic and international investors alike. Proceeds from the raise are to be used towards the development of Mogul Arena for mobile as well as to support continued efforts for user acquisition, feature releases and monetisation of the platform.

Further to the investment, gaming giant Razer Inc. has agreed to strengthen their partnership with the Company to chart new initiatives and accelerate esports innovation globally.

Axeso5 Partnership and the Latin American Launch

In April, the Company brought a brand new partner on board, Axeso5, and plans to broaden their esport horizons by launching Mogul Arena into Latin America. (ASX Announcement, 4

April 2018.)

Axeso5 is Latin America's largest online video game publishers, which will see Mogul Arena be rolled out into their network of over 7,000 cybercafés. In addition to this, Axeso5 has an extensive registered user base of over 14 million active gamer accounts to which esports events will be strongly marketed.

In addition to this, the Company will release two of its localised language features, Portuguese and Spanish, as the next steps in an extensive localised language strategy plan for 2018.

The Latin American gaming market is an extensive market for the Company to break into as it was valued at $4.4 billion in 2017, which accounted for 4.1% of the global gaming market.

It also promises a large growth potential after growing 13.9% year-on-year from 2016-17.

Divested Interest in ChallengeMe

Esports Mogul successfully divested its equitable interest in the German-based esports company ChallengeMe Esports GmbH (ASX Announcement, 16 April 2018.)

As the result of this agreement the Company received:

• ~A$280,000 in an upfront cash payment;

• ~A$45,000 in a deferred payment (deferred for 24 months); and

• 71,650 shares in US-based Unikrn Inc. (escrowed for 24 months).

This cash injection will largely support the ongoing feature releases on Mogul Arena as the Company finalises and prepares the monetisation strategy for release.

The Launch of Mogul News

Mogul Arena is proud to have launched a content portal, Mogul News, which has turned Mogul Arena into more than 'just' a tournament platform, but a hub for all things esports related. (ASX Announcement, 24 April 2018)..

Fans and gamers alike are able to read the latest gaming news, Mogul Arena updates and exclusive interviews with the best of the gaming industry. Mogul News is supported with content from Esports Mogul's 70% owned subsidiary company GameGeek.gg, which has a large content base and social media presence. Explore Mogul News right here, https://news.mogularena.com/.

Mogul Arena Launched in Local Languages

In early June, Mogul Arena released local languages in order to enhance the tournament platform for their growing global audience. (ASX Announcement, 4 June 2018.)

After identifying a large portion of registered users reside in Thailand and Vietnam, Mogul Arena was localised and local staff were introduced to assist the community in their native languages.

Newzoo reports that Thailand hosts 18.3 million gamers with a total spending of $597.2 million, and Vietnam accommodates over 32.8 million gamers with a revenue of over $365 million, making Southeast Asia one of the fastest growing esports regions worldwide. Mogul

Arena is proud to be both adaptable and responsive to their community's needs.

Future Outlook

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Esports Mogul is proud to have had such a strong second quarter. We are entering the third quarter with new development ideas and strengthened strategies to continue to develop the world's best tournament platform and stay at the forefront of the esports industry.

Following on from the successful capital raise, we will again expect to re-ignite marketing spend to further drive an increase in user acquisition and activity numbers, begin development of a unique mobile offering, and build out a number of unique activity driving and monetisation features.

We will also continue to explore various business opportunities with new and existing partners to further expand the use of Mogul Arena - including Singtel. These discussions paired with having the support of Razer Inc. behind us will indeed make for an exciting outlook and we look forward to regularly updating shareholders."

For further information, please contact:

Gernot Abl

Managing Director

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited T: +61 419 802 653

E: [email protected]

-ENDS-Peter Nesveda

Corporate Affairs & International Investor Relations Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

T: +61 412 357 375

E: [email protected]

About Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2 billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease. Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

• Automated gameplay experience

• Multiple tournament modes

• Friendly esports communities

• Lifetime player statistics

• Achievements, ranks and rewards

• Match reminder notifications

• Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian shortly.