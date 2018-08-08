Esports Mogul Asia Pacific : Strengthens Team with Chief Marketing Officer

ASX/Media Release 8 August 2018

ASX code: ESH

Esports Mogul Strengthens Team with Chief Marketing Officer

HIGHLIGHTS

● Esports Mogul has hired Marian Kaufmann as Chief Marketing Officer.

● Mr Kaufmann has previously worked as the Online Marketing Specialist for gaming company Razer in Europe.

● Mr Kaufmann's experience will help extend the Mogul Arena global strategy, support continued user acquisition and implement behaviour analysis.

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX: ESH) (the Company) is delighted to welcome on board Mr Marian Kaufmann as Chief Marketing Officer to drive ongoing marketing activities for Mogul Arena.

Mr Kaufmann has extensive marketing experience coupled with esports knowledge as he previously worked as the Online Marketing Specialist for Razer in Europe.

Mr Kaufmann's role will not only include responsibility for the marketing strategy, but input into the company-wide strategy ahead of monetisation and offer an in-depth analysis of user behaviour to support acquisition. These are essential in optimising user acquisition as the Company looks to significantly increase marketing expenditure to drive user acquisition post the recently completed capital raise lead by Razer Inc. (ASX Announcement June 2018).

Previous Experience

In his most recent role, Mr Kaufmann was the Marketing Lead where he built marketing operations for the London-based professional learning and consulting company AVADO

Learning. He also successfully introduced Google's flagship training programme, Squared

Online, to Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Mr Kaufmann holds a Bachelor's degree in International Management from UK-based

University of Sunderland and a Master's Degree in Creative Business from the renowned

Copenhagen Business School. He holds a certification in Design Thinking from Hasso-Plattner-Institute, issued in partnership with Stanford University.

Esports Mogul Managing Director, Gernot Abl, said:

"Esports Mogul welcomes Marian Kaufmann into the team wholeheartedly. We are delighted to attract someone of his calibre and can't wait to see the impact of his joining the marketing

team as we look to significantly accelerate user acquisition and player activity on Mogul Arena."

-ENDS- For further information, please contact: Gernot Abl Peter Nesveda Managing Director Corporate Affairs & International Investor Relations Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited T: +61 419 802 653 T: +61 412 357 375 E: [email protected] E: [email protected] About Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited

Esports Mogul is an ASX listed (ASX: ESH) esports media and software business, with an initial focus on Australia, Asia and Latin America. At its core is Mogul Arena - the world's best tournament and matchmaking platform with full automation for major esports titles.

Esports is one of the fastest growing industries in the world. It's estimated that there are currently 2.2

billion gamers across all platforms globally, and in 2017 the total video game market size was estimated to be US$116 billion.

About the Mogul Arena Tournament Platform Technology

Mogul Arena is proud to be the world's best online esports tournament platform offering not only full tournament automation but also state of the art esports empowering social features. Given strong game-publisher relationships, Mogul Arena is already deeply integrated with the leading global esports titles, and is the only platform that allows completely automated tournament play and results across multiple games.

The top-class technology stack enables esports fans to compete and organise tournaments with ease.

Esports enthusiasts can also follow streamers and elite esports results from around the globe. The platform deeply integrates with game title APIs (application programming interface) and rich features to provide gamers with the best user experience possible, including:

● Automated gameplay experience

● Multiple tournament modes

● Friendly esports communities

● Lifetime player statistics

● Achievements, ranks and rewards

● Match reminder notifications

● Easy tournament administrative access.

Mogul Arena can also provide semi-automated brackets for any game including mobile (e.g. Vainglory) and console (e.g. NBA 2k) titles for strategic partners and brands.

Mogul Arena is currently available in English, Thai and Vietnamese with plans to roll out a localised language function in Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese and Indonesian shortly.