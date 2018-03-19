Esposito Securities Provides Seed Capital for Successful Launch of the NYSE Pickens Oil Response ETF (BOON)

Esposito
Securities, LLC (“Esposito”), a leading provider of ETF seed
capital, best in class trading execution and other key services to both
the asset management industry and institutional investors, is
celebrating the recent successful launch of the NYSE
Pickens Oil Response ETF (NYSE Arca: BOON), for which Esposito
provided seed capital.
Based on the investment philosophy of legendary investor T. Boone
Pickens, BOON launched on February 28, 2018, and traded 215,000 shares
on its first day. Since going live, the fund has continued to see strong
volume, averaging more than 50,000 shares traded per day.
“We’re very pleased to have played a role in the successful launch of
the BOON ETF, and we congratulate the team at BP Capital on the strong
start,” said Mark Esposito, CEO of Esposito Securities, LLC. “We look
forward to working with them again on their next launch.”
The team at Esposito has played a major role in helping its ETF sponsor
clients prosper during the recent, unprecedented growth in the ETF
industry. Throughout its 10-year history in ETFs, Esposito has assisted
funds in seeding, the creation and redemption of ETF shares, and
executing trades in the underlying securities. Esposito offers custom
and standard basket trading for ETFs as well as seed capital, rebalance
work-up and assistance, and superior execution with the option of Post
Trade and Best Execution analytical reporting for all funds. Esposito
also trades and is sub-custodian for options through its clearing firms.
“From its inception, Esposito Securities has offered value-added
products and services that drive ETF growth. As ETFs have evolved into a
larger and separately identifiable asset class, we have proactively
offered services that add value via technology, operations and trading.
Fund managers and traders actively engage Esposito for new solutions
daily,” added Esposito. “We’re always thinking about our lineup of
products and services, and looking at ways we can continue to deliver
value and solutions to our clients and the investor community.”
About Esposito Securities, LLC
Esposito
Securities, LLC is a FINRA registered broker dealer providing global
equity trading services. A growing list of clients utilize our services
including registered investment advisers, mutual funds, hedge funds,
ETFs, closed-end funds and unit investment trusts (UITs). Esposito is
also among the leaders in providing seed capital and other key resources
fueling the growth of the ETF industry.
Esposito Securities is a member of FINRA/SIPC.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005148/en/