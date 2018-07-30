Essential Hypertension Drug Development Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2018
Essential Hypertension Drug Development Pipeline Analysis Report-
Companies, Drugs, Clinical Trials, Latest Developments in Essential
Hypertension Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
To assist researchers,
investors and business development managers, the publisher has come up
with a comprehensive report on Essential Hypertension pipeline. The
report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in
preclinical, research, discovery, NDA/IND, pre registration, phase 1,
phase 2, and phase 3 trials. Drugs under development directly and
through combination with other drugs are also included.
Current
status, developmental phase, participating companies and entities,
recent developments, orphan drug/ fast track/ other designations, drug
class are provided for each Essential Hypertension pipeline product.
Mechanism of Action and the target area of the pipeline product are also
provided. Further, clinical and preclinical trials along with results of
the trials are also included in the report.
In addition to
complete details of each product, the report provides key trends in
Essential Hypertension pipeline studies. The products under development
are categorized according to their development phase, mechanism and
company to provide detailed insights into the type of drugs being
developed and the stages of development.
Companies
Mentioned
-
Actelion Ltd
-
Bayer AG
-
Beijing CoSci Med-Tech Co.,Ltd
-
Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
-
Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.
-
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
-
HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd.
-
Hypogen, Inc.
-
Il Dong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
-
Merck KGaA
-
Novartis International AG
-
Quantum Genomics SA
-
RMJ Holdings, LLC
-
Shin Poong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
-
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
-
Theracos, Inc.
-
Yuhan Co, Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2
Essential Hypertension Pipeline Analysis
3 Essential
Hypertension- Company Wise Pipeline Analysis
4 Essential
Hypertension R&D Pipeline Snapshots
5 Recent Developments
in Essential Hypertension Pipeline
6 Appendix
