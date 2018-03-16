Esther Gaide Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Elior Group

Regulatory News:
Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the appointment of Esther Gaide as
Chief Financial Officer of Elior Group. She reports to Philippe
Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer of Elior Group, and becomes a member
of the Group’s Executive Committee.
Commenting on this appointment, Elior Group CEO, Philippe Guillemot,
declared: “I am indeed pleased to welcome Esther Gaide into the
Group. Her financial expertise and extensive experience will enable us
to continue building up strong positions in our operating regions and to
actively implement the new strategic plan which we will be announcing in
June.”
Esther Gaide succeeds Olivier Dubois who leaves Elior Group and will
pursue various personal projects.
Aged 56, Esther Gaide graduated from Essec (Paris) and is a chartered
accountant. She began her career in 1983 working in the external audit
departments of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Paris and London, then
with Deloitte in Paris and the USA. In 1994, she joined Bolloré Group
where she was appointed Group Internal Audit Director, set up the
Internal Audit Department and participated both in the reorganization of
the maritime department and the takeover of the Rivaud Group. Between
1996 and 2006, she successively held the posts of CFO of the Logistics
Division, CFO of the Bolloré Africa Logistics division and ultimately
Group Controller, in charge of all Group accounting. In 2006, she moved
to Havas to take up the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer and
Director of Human Resources.
In 2011, Esther Gaide went on to join Technicolor (ex-Thomson) as Group
Controller. In 2012, she was appointed Deputy Chief Financial Officer
before becoming CFO and member of the Executive Committee in 2015.
In addition, Esther is a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit
Committee of the Eutelsat Group.
