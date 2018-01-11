Log in
Esticom® Announces Second Generation of its Takeoff and Estimating Cloud-Based Software Solution

01/11/2018 | 06:23pm CET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esticom today unveils new features and updates in v2 of its cloud-based construction estimating software solution. First released last year in January 2017, Esticom is a comprehensive, easy-to-use SaaS tool that incorporates modules for takeoff, estimating and job management.

Photo 1
Takeoff with integrated design-build functionality Esticom v2 screenshot.


Photo 2
Easy to use integrated estimating Esticom v2 screenshot


Initially serving mid- to large-size electrical and low voltage specialty contracting firms, Esticom now has expanded capabilities to perform estimates for plumbing, HVAC, security, fire alarm and suppression, and building automation industries. Extensive enhancements in v2 also improve collaboration, monitor performance and provide a host of other new features to help estimators manage larger, more complex projects.

“In our latest version of Esticom, we’ve introduced a new concept of managing the revenue performance of an estimating team, similar to the way organizations manage the performance of their sales teams,” says Chris Lee, co-founder of Esticom. “In addition, we’ve overhauled the product with heavily requested features from our user community.”

Significant new features and updates in Esticom v2 include:

  • Built-in CRM to manage and monitor estimating team performance
    • Project Dashboard - Manage estimating and sales process by project stage, due date, potential revenue, win and loss rate, and report by estimator within a team
    • Project Details - Create notes and tasks with due dates for better team collaboration
       
  • Enhanced catalog and parts/materials database
    • Build your own customized material catalogs and sub-categories
    • Quickly create parts/assemblies or upload your existing list of materials and easily drag and drop into appropriate catalog or sub-category
       
  • Expanded and improved catalogs
    • Expanded out-of-the-box catalogs for plumbing, HVAC, fire alarm and suppression, and security and safety
    • New electrical assemblies’ database powered by Craftsman in addition to the comprehensive parts list already included
       
  • Improved takeoff and plan management
    • Increased design-build symbols database
    • Improved plan management to allow creation of folder structures for large plan sets
    • Improved plan navigation within the takeoff screen to incorporate folder structure
    • Ability to adjust plan names
    • Added area measurements and improved takeoff features to include additional symbol types, sizes and colors
       
  • Improved estimating section and bid forms
    • Faster controls provide increased speed when creating parts and assemblies
    • New bid form for creating itemized, phased or lump sum pricing

Along with the enhancements highlighted above, Esticom now has an improved user interface to help contractors streamline their entire estimating process, from managing new project leads, takeoff, estimating and bid creation, to back-office integration with common construction accounting applications. 

Designed for use on a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone, Esticom is fully responsive and functional on any device with a web-browser. Because Esticom is accessed from the cloud, subscribers not only have access to real-time cost estimating data, but multiple users within the same organization can also easily access critical information in a central location, anytime from anywhere.

Built on the Microsoft® Azure cloud platform, Esticom is infinitely scalable as a cloud-native application, providing a fast, user-friendly experience. To ensure data security, information in Esticom is securely stored and physically segregated using industry-leading privacy protection standards. This means that only the subscriber companies and their authorized users can access the information.

Easy to try and easy to buy, Esticom’s monthly subscription-based pricing is transparent and straightforward. Subscribers may sign-up or cancel at any time. Before purchasing a subscription, interested users may register at Esticom.com for a full-featured, 14-day free trial. Software subscriptions start at just $75 per month, per estimator. This includes free online customer support, as well as video tutorials for product setup, pre- and post-sales setup phone calls to help subscribers get started, as well as one-on-one training for larger groups.

About Esticom
Esticom is a cloud-based takeoff and estimating software solution purpose-built for specialty contractors in electrical and low voltage, plumbing, HVAC, security, fire alarm and suppression, and building automation industries. The company’s mission is to help contractors build a profitable and successful business by providing estimating, project management and operations management tools, built, tested and proven by industry experts. Serving customers throughout the U.S., Esticom was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.esticom.com or contact us at [email protected].

MEDIA CONTACT:                 
Chris Lee, Esticom
512-522-7395; [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5e98783-9e3b-4e8a-ad1c-3d3c491457eb
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d3e8dc-4c01-445a-8dbb-58fc0dc86e9c

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
