Ether Capital Co-Founder Michael Conn Joins AXEL as Chief Strategy Officer

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXEL, the award winning technology company providing users with true ownership and protection over their digital data and content, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Conn to the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective immediately. Michael will help lead the efforts in the company's upcoming launch of AXEL Token and development of its proprietary blockchain platform.

"We're excited Michael is joining our growing team at AXEL. His years of experience and knowledge in the financial industry, as well as expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency will be extremely valuable as we launch our own blockchain venture," notes Ben Ow, President and CTO of AXEL. "We consider ourselves a leader in the privacy and security world with our flagship file sharing app that's already enjoyed by millions of people globally. Our next step is to take on the content selling world with our AXEL Token and AXEL Marketplace, and Michael will be a huge part of this initiative, given his background and knowledge of this sector. We're all looking forward to working with him."

Michael Conn has been at the forefront of the blockchain and crypto space for many years. After serving in senior executive roles with a variety of financial institutions including AllianceBernstein and The TCW Group, Michael founded Quail Creek Partners, and also co-founded and served as CEO of Ether Capital. Ether Capital was the first Ethereum-focused publicly traded company and it raised $45 million through a private placement. As Chief Strategy Officer of AXEL, he will be responsible for advancing interest in the institutional blockchain and crypto community and overseeing the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), as well as the future growth of the AXEL Token.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the AXEL team as they launch this exciting business," said Mr. Conn. "You don't always get the opportunity to be part of a truly disruptive endeavour, and I can't wait to get started and work with this wonderful team, and contribute to enhancing AXEL's foothold on the market."

The decision to hire Mr. Conn came after an extensive search by AXEL's principals to find the ideal candidate for this position. He comes highly recommended, and with an impeccable reputation for the successful results he has achieved in previous roles.

About AXEL

Since 2012, AXEL has been committed to providing users with true ownership over their data with dynamic, easy-to-use, patented technology solutions for file sharing, access, security and privacy, transfer, streaming and integration, from one secure platform.

With operations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company's veteran 100+ member team has built a suite of proprietary software products already used by millions of people, with patented technology and a user-friendly app that works across Windows, Mac, iOS and Android.

The AXEL platform allows users to link all digital content across all of their devices, without using a third-party. With additional patents on decentralized access and private sharing capabilities, AXEL's Tack App and AXEL Pay enable users to control and monetize their digital content. The AXEL Marketplace, powered by a dual public and private chain, will complete this decentralized ecosystem, making it a secure, trusted peer-to-peer environment.

For more information, please visit https://www.axeltoken.com and www.axel.org.

