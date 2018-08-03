Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Euro zone June retail sales below expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:06am CEST
A tourist is pictured in a souvenir shop in central Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro currency rose by less than expected, data from the European statistics office Eurostat showed on Friday.

The volatile and often revised indicator rose 0.3 percent in June compared to May, for a 1.2 percent annual increase, below the 0.4 and 1.4 percent expected in a Reuters poll of 20 economists.

The June figures were boosted by monthly increases of food, drinks and tobacco sales as well as online shopping, while consumers bought fewer items of clothing and footwear.

On a country-by-country basis, retail sales rose most in Germany and Spain, while Finland, Estonia and Portugal saw the sharpest decrease.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:21aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports cross-border investment of Modern-Expo Group
PU
11:20aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:13aSome FT reporters call on CEO Ridding to give back part of $3.4 million pay
RE
11:13aSome FT reporters call on CEO Ridding to give back part of $3.4 million pay
RE
11:12aDimming UK services growth raises questions over BoE hike - PMI
RE
11:06aEuro zone June retail sales below expectations
RE
10:56aHEINEKEN : Strikes Multibillion-Dollar China Deal -- Update
DJ
10:55aOil futures edge lower on longer-term bearish factors
RE
10:45aBoE's Carney sees 'uncomfortably high' risk of no-deal Brexit
RE
10:30aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : to Pay First Dividend in 10 Years
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.