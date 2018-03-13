Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Euro zone bond yields dip, focus shifts to U.S. inflation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 12:49pm CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, but deeper falls were kept in check as markets absorbed the first wave of this week's hefty bond supply and focus turned to U.S. inflation data.

Bond markets in the single currency bloc have been well supported since last Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, with policymakers stressing that interest rates will remain low for some time even as the bank takes tentative steps towards exiting its massive stimulus scheme.

Germany's 10-year bond yield dipped to 0.62 percent <DE10YT=RR>, its lowest level in just over a week. Other euro zone bond yields were also a touch lower on the day.

"The market looks very well supported at the moment. The U.S. remains the main risk for the market in terms of a negative spill over," said Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister.

"For 10-year (German) bond yields to fall below 0.60 percent, we need another strong trigger."

Further falls in borrowing costs were also seen as limited for now as markets prepare to absorb up to 30 billion euros ($37 billion) worth of new supply this week - something that often puts upward pressure on bond yields.

In Italy, a debt auction that included a new seven-year bond sale met with decent demand. The bond sales come against a backdrop of uncertainty following an inconclusive March 4 election.

The leader of Italy's far-right League, which emerged as the largest conservative party in the election, said on Tuesday that he did not see the country suddenly leaving the euro.

U.S. inflation data due later in the day was also in focus for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. consumer price index rose 2.2 percent in February year-on-year, compared with a 2.1 percent rise a month earlier.

"In bond markets, focus today is solely on the U.S. CPI release, where we see the surprise risk for the core reading as being on the downside," analysts at UniCredit said in note.

Elsewhere, Slovakia's 10-year bond yield rose as much as five basis points <SK10YT=RR> and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt hit the highest in almost three months as the government inched towards collapse.

Slovakia's three ruling coalition parties were holding talks on Tuesday, a government spokeswoman said, after a junior member called for an early election following mass protests against corruption and the murder of a journalist last month.

($1 = 0.8106 euros)

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:49pEuro zone bond yields dip, focus shifts to U.S. inflation
RE
03/12U.S. Government Bonds Strengthen Ahead of Inflation Reading
DJ
03/12Euro zone bond yields fall as policymakers echo dovish ECB talk
RE
03/12U.S. Government Bonds Tread Water Ahead of Auctions
DJ
03/12BRITAIN TO SELL FEWEST BONDS SINCE CRISIS IN 2018/19 : primary dealers - Reuters poll
RE
03/12ECB's Coeure sees short term interest rates at 'very low levels'
RE
03/10Why Bond Investors Aren't Worried About Corporate America's Rising Debt Load
DJ
03/09Fed May Have to Raise Rates More Than Expected, Fed's Rosengren Says
DJ
03/09Euro zone bonds selloff, stocks rally after US payrolls data
RE
03/09Southern European bonds set for best week in months thanks to go-slow ECB
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.