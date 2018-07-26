Eurobodalla Shire Council : Look out! Tuross boardwalk maintenance

Eurobodalla Council this week began annual maintenance on the panoramic lookout at One Tree Point and the Nelson Parade boardwalk at Tuross Head.

Just like a household deck, these beachside beauties need regular oiling to preserve the timber and keep it looking fresh.

The One Tree Point lookout platform is being oiled first and will be closed for the next week while the work is carried out.

Council will then move onto the boardwalk along Nelson Parade, which will be closed temporarily in sections as they are oiled.

Signs will be set up to redirect people away from affected areas. The process is expected to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, work is underway to repair the timber deck at the Malua Bay playground. This work is expected to be complete by mid-August.

For more information on Council's other works currently underway, visit our Current Works page.