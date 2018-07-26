Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Eurobodalla Shire Council : Look out! Tuross boardwalk maintenance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 07:20am CEST

Eurobodalla Council this week began annual maintenance on the panoramic lookout at One Tree Point and the Nelson Parade boardwalk at Tuross Head.

Just like a household deck, these beachside beauties need regular oiling to preserve the timber and keep it looking fresh.

The One Tree Point lookout platform is being oiled first and will be closed for the next week while the work is carried out.

Council will then move onto the boardwalk along Nelson Parade, which will be closed temporarily in sections as they are oiled.

Signs will be set up to redirect people away from affected areas. The process is expected to be complete by the end of August, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, work is underway to repair the timber deck at the Malua Bay playground. This work is expected to be complete by mid-August.

For more information on Council's other works currently underway, visit our Current Works page.

Disclaimer

Eurobodalla Shire Council published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aRetailers set sights on Facebook, Google ad revenue
RE
07:20aEUROBODALLA SHIRE COUNCIL : Look out! Tuross boardwalk maintenance
PU
07:18aFacing low inflation, BOJ to mull steps to make stimulus sustainable
RE
07:18aFactbox - Options BOJ may take at July 30-31 meeting
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14aNewer firms muscle in on banks' forex territory
RE
07:05aWHITEHORSE CITY COUNCIL : Council takes the TAKE2 Pledge
PU
07:00aTrump relents on EU car tariffs, as U.S.-China fight derails Qualcomm deal
RE
06:59aTrump relents on EU car tariffs, as U.S.-China fight derails Qualcomm deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"