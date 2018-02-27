Euromonitor International : Announces the Opening of a New Office in South Korea

Global market research company Euromonitor International announced a new South Korean subsidiary at an official launch event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul.

Robert Senior, founder of Euromonitor International, said, “It is critical for us to have a local presence in such a forward-looking and fast-growing country to serve our over 300 existing South Korean clients. As a leading market intelligence provider, we look forward to locally supporting clients by leveraging both our research expertise and global network.”

During the launch event, Jamie Ko, country and research manager at Euromonitor International Korea, presented the company’s upcoming plans, sharing key findings on the megatrends shaping business through 2030.

According to the new research, by 2050 50 percent of global consumer expenditure is expected to come from Asia with South Korea one of the top countries driving growth.

Ko explained, “South Korea is a small country compared to the US or China, but despite its size, the country is at the forefront of international brand development. It has emerged as one of the top drivers for global economic and fast moving consumer goods industries.”

Ko added, “We opened the office in Korea as there was huge demand from existing clients for support. With strong partnerships and opportunities, we look forward to expanding our business in Korea.”

Euromonitor has grown from a London-based company into a global operator, targeting over 20 percent year-on-year revenue growth, and 14 offices worldwide. The company provides in-depth market research data, analysis and consulting across 100 countries.

For more information about Euromonitor International research on South Korea, click here: http://www.euromonitor.com/south-korea

