Euromonitor International : Announces the Opening of a New Office in South Korea

Global market research company Euromonitor International announced a new
South Korean subsidiary at an official launch event at the Four Seasons
Hotel in Seoul.
Robert Senior, founder of Euromonitor International, said, “It is
critical for us to have a local presence in such a forward-looking and
fast-growing country to serve our over 300 existing South Korean
clients. As a leading market intelligence provider, we look forward to
locally supporting clients by leveraging both our research expertise and
global network.”
During the launch event, Jamie Ko, country and research manager at
Euromonitor International Korea, presented the company’s upcoming plans,
sharing key findings on the megatrends shaping business through 2030.
According to the new research, by 2050 50 percent of global consumer
expenditure is expected to come from Asia with South Korea one of the
top countries driving growth.
Ko explained, “South Korea is a small country compared to the US or
China, but despite its size, the country is at the forefront of
international brand development. It has emerged as one of the top
drivers for global economic and fast moving consumer goods industries.”
Ko added, “We opened the office in Korea as there was huge demand from
existing clients for support. With strong partnerships and
opportunities, we look forward to expanding our business in Korea.”
Euromonitor has grown from a London-based company into a global
operator, targeting over 20 percent year-on-year revenue growth, and 14
offices worldwide. The company provides in-depth market research data,
analysis and consulting across 100 countries.
For more information about Euromonitor International research on South
Korea, click here: http://www.euromonitor.com/south-korea
