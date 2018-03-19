Euronext : Announces Supervisory Board Changes

Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announces that Rijnhard van Tets, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. has decided to step down following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 May 2018. Rijnhard van Tets has notified the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for a new term. The Supervisory Board has elected the current Vice-Chairman Dick Sluimers as its next Chairman, subject to regulatory approval.

Rijnhard van Tets, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V., said: “After completing fifteen years as member of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V., of which almost eleven years as Chairman, I have notified the Supervisory Board of my decision to step down after the next AGM. I would like to thank my fellow Supervisory Board members, as well as Euronext’s Managing Board for their ongoing commitment to the transformation and growth of the company during the past eleven years. I wish Euronext and its stakeholders all the best for the future.”

Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Rijnhard van Tets as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the support he has given to the management team during this time, especially throughout the transformational periods of the company. Euronext’s Managing Board members wish Rijnhard van Tets all the best and will remain strongly committed to the development of the company, alongside Dick Sluimers as our new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who, with his strong track record in the financial services industry, will be able to oversee the further growth of our company and businesses from this firm basis.”

