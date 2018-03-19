Euronext : Announces Supervisory Board Changes

Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announces that
Rijnhard van Tets, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.
has decided to step down following the Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 May 2018. Rijnhard van Tets has
notified the Supervisory Board that he will not be available for a new
term. The Supervisory Board has elected the current Vice-Chairman Dick
Sluimers as its next Chairman, subject to regulatory approval.
Rijnhard van Tets, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V.,
said: “After completing fifteen years as member of the Supervisory
Board of Euronext N.V., of which almost eleven years as Chairman, I have
notified the Supervisory Board of my decision to step down after the
next AGM. I would like to thank my fellow Supervisory Board members, as
well as Euronext’s Managing Board for their ongoing commitment to the
transformation and growth of the company during the past eleven years. I
wish Euronext and its stakeholders all the best for the future.”
Stéphane Boujnah, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing
Board of Euronext, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to
Rijnhard van Tets as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the support
he has given to the management team during this time, especially
throughout the transformational periods of the company. Euronext’s
Managing Board members wish Rijnhard van Tets all the best and will
remain strongly committed to the development of the company, alongside
Dick Sluimers as our new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, who, with
his strong track record in the financial services industry, will be able
to oversee the further growth of our company and businesses from this
firm basis.”
Information about the composition of Euronext’s Supervisory Board and
profiles of the individual members are available on https://www.euronext.com/en/investors/corporate-governance/supervisory-board.
