Europcar Group Becomes Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) has been Europe’s leading car rental
provider for almost 70 years and one of the major players in the
mobility sector. As a car rental company, Europcar established the
fundamentals of the usage and sharing economies into its core business –
mobility - a long time ago.
Since 2014, Europcar has undertaken an in-depth transformation by
growing faster at an international level (i.e. China), addressing new
car rental use cases (i.e. low cost) but also diversifying its
activities beyond the historical car rental business. From a car rental
specialist, the Group has become a global provider of mobility
solutions, offering a wide range of services: car rental, van and truck
rental, chauffeur services, car sharing and peer-to-peer car-sharing.
“Our customers’ expectations and needs are rapidly evolving, and we
all know now that the traditional model of owning a car doesn’t
fit-for-all anymore. Furthermore, thanks to technology and digital
innovation, there are now many other smart and cost-effective solutions
to get from one point to another, and that’s what really matters for
people.
“In this context, there is a clear need for global mobility
providers, making people’s lives easier. We are convinced that we are in
a very good position to play our role as a leader in this paradigm
shift. We want to be the preferred ‘Mobility Service Company’ by
offering attractive alternative solutions to vehicle ownership.
“Considering the identified market needs and our main strengths –
among which are a comprehensive worldwide network and renowned expertise
in fleet management – we believe that fulfilling this mission will allow
us to sustainably create value and growth.” – Caroline Parot,
Europcar Mobility Group CEO.
In the last few years, the Group’s growth strategy has been specifically
addressed with a number of acquisitions, including Ubeeqo, a European
start-up specialised in car-sharing, and Brunel, a provider of chauffeur
services. More recently, the Group also bought Scooty, a scooter-sharing
start-up. The Group also made minority investments in Snappcar, the
second largest international peer-to-peer car-sharing player in Europe,
and Wanderio, a multimodal search and comparison platform.
In addition to its investments in new mobility solutions, the Group
continues to strengthen its original vehicle rental expertise, aiming at
better answering all customers’ needs whatever the budget and the usage.
In 2017, this commitment was underlined by the acquisition of Goldcar,
the low-cost car rental leader in Europe, and Buchbinder, one of the
major vehicle rental leaders in Germany.
The expression of a diversified company and a global mobility provider
In the context of its accelerating transformation, with a richer and
more diverse brand portfolio, the name “EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP” has
been selected as the perfect expression of the Group’s goals.
“We needed a name that brought to life the transformation of the
Group for our future developments, using the strength of our historical
business and our number 1 position in vehicle rental. The name EUROPCAR
MOBILITY GROUP capitalises on the Europcar brand, whilst also providing
the mobility context for future acquisitions.
“With EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP we also want to trigger a new mind-set
in the company: we want our employees to feel part of a wider group; a
group that is very well positioned for the future.” - Caroline
Parot, CEO
The change of the Group’s name was approved during the Group’s Annual
Shareholders Meeting that took place on May 17th 2018.
“The new Group name and visual identity will connect all our brands,
with a very distinctive symbol designed with the 3 initials of Europcar
Mobility Group. The rounded shapes, crossing lines and fresh colours
suggest the ease and seamlessness of our solutions, and the connections
between our brands and mobility services.” – Xavier Corouge, Group
Marketing, Digital & Customers Director.
By being part of “EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP”, each of the commercial
brands in the Group will be reinforced, giving them specific territories
of expression to increase their customers’ engagement. However, it is
not replacing the commercial brand Europcar, nor any other of the
Group’s commercial brands.
“Every time we speak for the Group; every time we act as the Group,
it is this new name that will be used. The opportunities will be
numerous, encompassing all the strategic decisions and commitments that
we take as a mobility Group present in 133 countries, as well as all the
communications that we undertake with our investors, shareholders,
partners and suppliers, and employees.” - Valérie Sauteret, Group
Communications Director.
Europcar Mobility Group brands:
Europcar
– European leader of car rental, van and truck rental
Goldcar –
Low-cost car rental leader in Europe
InterRent – Mid-tier
car rental specialist (leisure-focused)
Buchbinder – One of
the leading car rental operators in Germany
Ubeeqo –
European start-up specialised in car-sharing (B2B & B2C)
Bluemove
– Spanish car-sharing company
GoCar – Irish car-sharing
company
E-car Club – UK based electric pay-per-use car club
Scooty
– scooter-sharing start-up
Brunel – a London based
chauffeur-services company.
Snappcar*: second largest international peer-to-peer car-sharing
player in Europe
Wanderio*: multimodal search and comparison
platform
*minority investment
Plan for the launch and deployment
The deployment of the new Group name will be rolled out over the next
few months.
Internal appropriation:
The new name and the new brand identity were presented in preview to the
Group’s Top Managers, before submission for approval to the
shareholders’ general assembly on May 17th 2018. Internal
reveal started on May 18th, through different internal channels
Internal communications will continue with both the implementation of
the new name and visual identity guidelines, and the move of the Group
HQ from Voisins-le-Bretonneux to a brand new building at Boulevard
Berthier, Paris 17th, further reflecting the transformation
of the Group.
External communication plan:
The external communication plan will be supported with the distribution
of an animation movie, “The
Future is about Mobility”, via the Group’s social networks and
corporate website as well as PR initiatives in France and across its
other geographies.
Consulting agencies:
Visual identity:
Brand Image
Animation movie production: Eroiq
Launch
support: Publicis Consultants
About Europcar Mobility Group
Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed
on Euronext Paris.
The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred “Mobility
Service Company” by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle
ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: car-rental,
vans and trucks rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and peer-to-peer.
Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s mission and all
of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of
new services.
Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every
customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar® - the
European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar® - the most
important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’
brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo® – a European company specializing
in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the
end-customers market.
Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide
solutions through an extensive network in 133 countries (including 16
wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand,
franchises and partners).
Further details on our website:
www.europcar-mobility-group.com
