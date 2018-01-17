Europcar hosts its 2018 Investor Day: “Accelerating towards Ambition 2020”

Regulatory News:
Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) is hosting today in Paris its 2018 Investor
Day during which it will update the financial community on its medium
term growth strategy and financial ambition.
The Investor Day will be hosted by Europcar Group’s CEO, Caroline Parot,
her two deputy CEO’s, Ken Mc Call and Fabrizio Ruggiero, and the whole
Group Executive Committee.
The Investor Day will include presentations from several members of the
Management team and will be focused on the following themes:
-
Low Cost strategy and Goldcar integration
-
Vans & Trucks strategy and Buchbinder integration
-
Fleet purchasing & financing update
-
Revenue & Capacity Management capabilities and tools
-
Digital & E-commerce strategy
-
New Mobility prospects and strategy
-
Group strategic update & financial prospects
Caroline Parot, Europcar Group’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:
“Since the company’s IPO in June 2015, the Europcar Group has relied on
a significant and improving self help track record. Its ability to
generate strong free cash flow streams puts the Group in a solid
position in order to achieve its long term ambition.
“The year 2017 has been pivotal for us and our group has significantly
scaled up thanks to our M&A acceleration. This investor day is a great
opportunity for us to clarify how we intend to deliver the expected
synergies from the recent acquisitions of Goldcar and Buchbinder. We
will also shed more light on our seamless and innovative customer
journey initiatives and our digital transformation program which will
enable us to successfully position the Group in the Mobility ecosystem
in order to capture double-digit growth prospects by 2025.”
Strategic Update
Following transforming M&A activity last year, the Group has been able
to boost its revenue and margin growth prospects, as well as improve its
leadership in the traditional car rental market in Europe, particularly
in its Low Cost and Vans & Trucks segments. Going forward, the Group
intends to continue to expand in the traditional and growing car rental
market but also to significantly expand its exposure to New Mobility
segments such as car sharing, ride hailing, multi-modal platforms and
car pooling.
In order to better address new customer needs in mobility, the Group
will continue to leverage its key assets, namely its fleet management
capabilities and its diversified customer reach. The company believes
that leveraging its “Network as a service” to third parties is a
relevant opportunity to reinforce its scale. In addition, the
acceleration of its digital transformation through the modernization of
its network will enable the Group to enhance its customers’ journey and
increasingly tap into the fastest growing segments of the Mobility
ecosystem.
Synergies & financial ambition
After successfully closing both transactions last year, the Group
confirms that it can deliver run-rate cost synergies of at least 30
million euros from Goldcar and at least 10 million euros from Buchbinder
by end 2020, of which at least 75% are expected to be completed by end
2019 in both cases.
The Group also reiterates its ambition of reaching at least 3 billion
euros of revenue and 14% Corporate EBITDA margin (excluding New
Mobility) by end 2020. The Group’s 2017 proforma revenue should stand at
around 2.8 billion euros when taking into account Goldcar’s and
Buchbinder’s contribution.
Cash allocation prospects
The Group’s resilient business model and strong cash generation
prospects will continue to finance (1) further bolt-on M&A, particularly
in the Vans & Trucks segment and Franchisees in the Cars segment, (2)
New Mobility investments (3) Non-fleet capex and (4) shareholder
returns. Over 2018-2020, the Group intends to continue to target FCF
conversion above 50% and Corporate leverage below 3x.
The Group is expected to spend i) up to 150 million euros on further
bolt-on acquisitions in 2018, (ii)150 to 250 million euros over
2018-2020 in New Mobility capex and M&A (including strategic
partnerships) and iii) non fleet capex of around 50 million euros per
year over 2018-2020.
In terms of shareholder returns, the Group intends to maintain the
current dividend policy with a payout above 30% and to proceed to
tactical share buybacks funded by excess cash when deemed appropriate.
2017 guidance
The Group reiterates all four of its financial targets for the year 2017:
- Accelerating organic revenue growth vs. 2016, i.e. above 3%
- Increase in adjusted corporate EBITDA margin (excluding New Mobility)
vs 2016, i.e. above 11.8%
- A corporate operating free cash flow conversion rate above 50%
- A dividend payout ratio above 30%
Presentation materials
A webcast of the whole Investor Day (on a replay basis) as well as the
presentation materials will be available on the Group’s corporate
finance website: https://investors.europcar-group.com/
