Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 08:43pm CET

The "Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023

Recent innovations in IoT devices, introduction of autonomous vehicles and major changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have significantly changed the dynamics of the ATE market. Growing complexities in the semiconductor chip manufacturing demands for significant amount of test cost and test time.

The recent technological advancements have significantly reduced the cost and time required in manufacturing semiconductor IC and as a result, profit margins have risen. ATE companies constantly invest in R&D to enhance the existing product portfolio and improve semiconductor devices.

Scope of the

  • Based on Product, the market report segments the market into Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, and Discrete ATE.
  • Based on End User, the Europe Automated Test Equipment Market segments the market into Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market

4. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market by End User

5. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

  • Aemulus Holdings Bhd.
  • Chroma ATE Inc.
  • Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)
  • Astronics Corporation
  • Advantest Corporation
  • Xcerra Corporation
  • Teradyne Inc.
  • STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
  • Tesec Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj26nk/europe_automated?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20pFEDERATED NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
09:20pIPIC ENTERTAINMENT : Note 8 - management's plan regarding future operations
AQ
09:20pSIENTRA : reports 4Q loss
AQ
09:20pVERMILLION : reports 4Q loss
AQ
09:20pORANGEHOOK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20pBROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN HENRY SCHEIN, INC. (NASDAQ : HSIC) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
09:19pCAMPBELL SOUP : Exploring Preble’s connection to spaghetti sauce
AQ
09:19pSTANDARD DIVERSIFIED OPPORTUNITIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19pACCENTURE PLC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.