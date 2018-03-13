Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report
The Europe Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market growth
of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023
Recent innovations in IoT devices, introduction of autonomous vehicles
and major changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have
significantly changed the dynamics of the ATE market. Growing
complexities in the semiconductor chip manufacturing demands for
significant amount of test cost and test time.
The recent technological advancements have significantly reduced the
cost and time required in manufacturing semiconductor IC and as a
result, profit margins have risen. ATE companies constantly invest in
R&D to enhance the existing product portfolio and improve semiconductor
devices.
Scope of the
-
Based on Product, the market report segments the market into
Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, and Discrete ATE.
-
Based on End User, the Europe Automated Test Equipment Market segments
the market into Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer
Electronics, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market
4. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market by End User
5. Europe Automated Test Equipment Market by Country
6. Company Profiles
-
Aemulus Holdings Bhd.
-
Chroma ATE Inc.
-
Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)
-
Astronics Corporation
-
Advantest Corporation
-
Xcerra Corporation
-
Teradyne Inc.
-
STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
-
Tesec Corporation
-
Danaher Corporation
