Europe Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Europe Automated Test Equipment Market would witness market growth of 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2023

Recent innovations in IoT devices, introduction of autonomous vehicles and major changes in the defense and aerospace sectors have significantly changed the dynamics of the ATE market. Growing complexities in the semiconductor chip manufacturing demands for significant amount of test cost and test time.

The recent technological advancements have significantly reduced the cost and time required in manufacturing semiconductor IC and as a result, profit margins have risen. ATE companies constantly invest in R&D to enhance the existing product portfolio and improve semiconductor devices.

Based on Product, the market report segments the market into Non-Memory ATE, Memory ATE, and Discrete ATE.

Based on End User, the Europe Automated Test Equipment Market segments the market into Automotive, Defense, Telecom & IT, Consumer Electronics, and Others.

