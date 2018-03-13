Europe Data Migration Market 2017-2023 by Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Data Migration Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Migration Market would witness market growth of 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)

Growing inclination to deploy cloud based systems and rising need for disaster recovery for business continuity are the factors that would offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants. Growing need to maintain customer data to improve bottom-lines of an organization through better customer engagement is the factor that drives the customer data type segment.

The financial data type segment would grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing importance of migration process among banking and other financial institutions and the need for better management of data and ultimately, legacy systems.

Scope of the Report

Based on Business Function, the Europe Data Migration Market segments the market into Sales & Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human Resource, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Type, the Europe Data Migration Market segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Data Migration Market

4. Europe Data Migration Market by Business Function

5. Europe Data Migration Market by Organization Size

6. Europe Data Migration Market by Deployment Type

7. Europe Data Migration Market by Vertical

8. Europe Data Migration Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Information Builders

Amazon Web Services

Talend, Inc.

Syncsort

Attunity

