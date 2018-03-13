Europe Data Migration Market 2017-2023 by Business Function, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Data Migration Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Data Migration Market would witness market growth of 15.1%
CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)
Growing inclination to deploy cloud based systems and rising need for
disaster recovery for business continuity are the factors that would
offer lucrative market opportunities for market participants. Growing
need to maintain customer data to improve bottom-lines of an
organization through better customer engagement is the factor that
drives the customer data type segment.
The financial data type segment would grow at the fastest CAGR during
the forecast period, due to growing importance of migration process
among banking and other financial institutions and the need for better
management of data and ultimately, legacy systems.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Business Function, the Europe Data Migration Market segments
the market into Sales & Marketing, Finance, Operations, Human
Resource, and Others.
-
Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into
Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
-
Based on Deployment Type, the Europe Data Migration Market segments
the market into Cloud and On-Premise
-
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI,
Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail,
Telecom & IT, Media & Entertainment, and Others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Europe Data Migration Market
4. Europe Data Migration Market by Business Function
5. Europe Data Migration Market by Organization Size
6. Europe Data Migration Market by Deployment Type
7. Europe Data Migration Market by Vertical
8. Europe Data Migration Market by Country
9. Company Profiles
-
Oracle Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Microsoft Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute, Inc.
-
Information Builders
-
Amazon Web Services
-
Talend, Inc.
-
Syncsort
-
Attunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxt2vl/europe_data?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006428/en/