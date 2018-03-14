Europe Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Non-Veg Food, Dairy Products, and Others. - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
Food Waste Management Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Food Waste Management Market would witness market growth of
5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Food waste primarily consists of organic waste, which can be completely
decontaminated by thermal treatment, preferably using complete
sterilization, and which can later be safely used as feedstuff. Various
methods are used in yielding animal feed from waste such as processing
of organic waste from larvae to yield feed.
The waste generated from daily chores such as product packaging,
clothing, food scraps, newspapers, paints, batteries, homes, schools,
and societies fall under the municipality & household waste. Waste
management companies have been focusing on recycling waste that is
generated from the residential sector. Various new technologies are used
in reducing and recycling this form of waste.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Waste Type, the market report segments the market into Fruits
& Vegetables, Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Non-Veg Food, Dairy
Products, and Others.
-
Based on Process, the market report segments the market into Anaerobic
Digestion, Aerobic Digestion, Incineration/Combustion, and Other
Processes.
-
Based on Application, the market report segments the market into
Animal Feed, Fertilizers, Biofuel, and Power Generation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Food Waste Management Market
Chapter 4. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Process
Chapter 5. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Application
Chapter 6. Europe Food Waste Management Market By Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Veolia Environnement S.A.
-
SUEZ
-
Waste Management, Inc.
-
Republic Services, Inc.
-
Stericycle, Inc.
-
Covanta Holding Corporation
-
REMONDIS SE & Co. KG
-
Waste Connections, Inc.
-
Clean Harbors, Inc.
-
Biffa Group Limited
