Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With a Projected CAGR of 34.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market is expected to witness market growth of 34.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

The marketing assistant service also supports brand recognition enhancement and leading to customer loyalty. The adoption of IVA offers superior level of customer services with advantages such as enhanced customer support, lowered operational cost, personalized customer support, multiple language support, and multiple device support. Automotive is the fastest growing application and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of IVA's in BFSI segment helps in finding answers, making the websites and apps user friendly. Queries of the customers are addressed in instances of paying bills and carrying out transfers. Additionally, they provide consumers with round the clock service, and reduce call-waiting times.

Based on Technology, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market segments the market into Text to Speech and Automatic Speech Recognition. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others. Based on Countries, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market.

Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Inbenta Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Google, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

4. Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology

5. Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Country

6. Competitive Study

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4cltx7/europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005397/en/