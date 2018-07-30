Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With a Projected CAGR of 34.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
The Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market is expected to
witness market growth of 34.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -
2023).
The marketing assistant service also supports brand recognition
enhancement and leading to customer loyalty. The adoption of IVA offers
superior level of customer services with advantages such as enhanced
customer support, lowered operational cost, personalized customer
support, multiple language support, and multiple device support.
Automotive is the fastest growing application and is expected to grow at
the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of IVA's in
BFSI segment helps in finding answers, making the websites and apps user
friendly. Queries of the customers are addressed in instances of paying
bills and carrying out transfers. Additionally, they provide consumers
with round the clock service, and reduce call-waiting times.
Based on Technology, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market
segments the market into Text to Speech and Automatic Speech
Recognition. Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market
into BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others. Based
on Countries, the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) market segments
the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of
Europe.
The market research report covers the competition analysis of key stake
holders of the Europe Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market.
