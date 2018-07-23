Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europe PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:44pm CEST

The "Europe PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of around 5 Million Tons in 2017.

One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the European PVC pipes market is growth in the construction sector. The construction sector in the European region is growing at a steady rate as the market has recovered after the economic downturn. Both public and private infrastructure and construction projects have resumed and are catalysing the demand for PVC pipes.

In addition, there is a major drive in Europe towards sustainable transformation related to materials and systems used in the plumbing sector in the past few years. Copper and other metal pipes are being replaced by plastic piping systems. Moreover, focus on the reduction of operating costs have also boosted the plumbing sector, which has generated a great prospect for PVC pipes as they offer huge performance benefits over metal pipes.

Strong economic growth in a number of Central and Eastern European countries and rising housing demand in the region is another major driver of the market.

Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 6.5 Million Tons by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2023.

Market Summary:

  • Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the majority of the market share.
  • On the basis of application, sewerage and drainage represent the largest segment, followed by the gas supply and industrial applications.
  • On assessing the import and export scenario of the region, it is found that France and Italy are the biggest importer and exporter of PVC pipes, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Europe Plastic Pipes Market

6 Europe PVC Pipes Market

7 Market Performance by Type

8 Market Performance by Region

9 Market Performance by Application

10 Europe: Import and Export Data

11 Competitive Landscape

12 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process

13 Requirements for Setting Up a PVC Pipes Manufacturing Plant

14 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmc8b2/europe_pvc_pipes?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aHASBRO : bests expectations with Q2 numbers
AQ
10:48aPETROGAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:48aRECM AND CALIBRE : Results of the Special Resolution Passed by Shareholders of the Company
PU
10:48aJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited – Preliminary Basis of Allotment
PU
10:48aMOVING MOUNTAINS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA : to Hike Through Iceland
BU
10:47aPOLLARD BANKNOTE : Idaho Lottery Awards Two-Year Contract Extension to International Gamco
AQ
10:47aFUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - FFT
AQ
10:47aDelving into a vast and varied realm—new collection of short stories features beach house as a catalyst for change
GL
10:47aUK Broadband Providers Shares Rise on Plans to Boost Connectivity -- Update
DJ
10:46aULJANIK DD : and Petrokemija threats to the euro adoption
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Cornerstones take 16 percent of China Tower's $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO - sources
2SHIRE : SHIRE PLC : Notice of Results
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : raises Laudamotion loss estimate to 150 million euros
4BP : BP : Energy giants opening natural gas spigots, fueling profit rise
5DANSKE BANK : European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.