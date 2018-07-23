Europe PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
The European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of around 5 Million Tons
in 2017.
One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the European PVC
pipes market is growth in the construction sector. The construction
sector in the European region is growing at a steady rate as the market
has recovered after the economic downturn. Both public and private
infrastructure and construction projects have resumed and are catalysing
the demand for PVC pipes.
In addition, there is a major drive in Europe towards sustainable
transformation related to materials and systems used in the plumbing
sector in the past few years. Copper and other metal pipes are being
replaced by plastic piping systems. Moreover, focus on the reduction of
operating costs have also boosted the plumbing sector, which has
generated a great prospect for PVC pipes as they offer huge performance
benefits over metal pipes.
Strong economic growth in a number of Central and Eastern European
countries and rising housing demand in the region is another major
driver of the market.
Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 6.5 Million
Tons by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2023.
Market Summary:
Based on type, the market has been segmented as rigid and flexible PVC
pipes. Currently, rigid PVC pipes dominate the market, holding the
majority of the market share.
On the basis of application, sewerage and drainage represent the
largest segment, followed by the gas supply and industrial
applications.
On assessing the import and export scenario of the region, it is found
that France and Italy are the biggest importer and exporter of PVC
pipes, respectively.
