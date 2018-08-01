Log in
Europe Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 11.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 11:53am CEST

The "Europe Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The incident detection and response solutions help in detecting obstacles, such as stopped vehicles, traffic slowdown, traffic congestion, wrong way vehicle entry, pedestrian movements on the road, loss of visibility in the roads, and debris on the road. The system is also capable of distinguishing between stalled vehicles in congested traffic from a vehicle that has temporarily stopped. The incident detection and response solution has the capability of detecting an incident and bring it to the attention of a manual operator to deal with the situation.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section Enforcement.

Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Road Safety Market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Thales Group S.A.
  • IDEMIA
  • Flir Systems, Inc.
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jenoptik
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Sensys Gatso Group
  • Redflex Holdings
  • Traffic Management Technologies
  • Clearview Intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Road Safety Market

Chapter 4. Europe Road Safety Market by Country

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3c29lm/europe_road?w=4


