Europe Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 11.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Europe Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market
growth of 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
The incident detection and response solutions help in detecting
obstacles, such as stopped vehicles, traffic slowdown, traffic
congestion, wrong way vehicle entry, pedestrian movements on the road,
loss of visibility in the roads, and debris on the road. The system is
also capable of distinguishing between stalled vehicles in congested
traffic from a vehicle that has temporarily stopped. The incident
detection and response solution has the capability of detecting an
incident and bring it to the attention of a manual operator to deal with
the situation.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services.
Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic
License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident
Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes
Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section
Enforcement.
Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed
Services. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK,
France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The market research
report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Europe Road
Safety Market.
