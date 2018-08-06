Log in
News : Markets
Europe Stocks Pause as Trade Tensions Weigh in Asia

08/06/2018 | 10:20am CEST

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks were mixed Monday, as trade tensions weighed on Chinese markets while U.S. firms continued to report strong earnings.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in early trading. In Germany, the economics ministry blamed trade uncertainty for helping drive manufacturing orders down 4% lower in June. The country's export-heavy DAX was down 0.4%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3% to its lowest level since February 2016, and the China Shenzhen A Share index dropped 2.1%. Japan's Nikkei edged lower by 0.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

The moves came after China on Friday threatened to impose tariffs, ranging from 5% to 25%, on $60 billion of U.S. goods. The penalties would add to the $50 billion in American goods on which Beijing already has imposed or said it would impose tariffs, bringing the total amount of U.S. products potentially subject to Chinese tariffs to $110 billion--or 85% of U.S. goods entering China last year, according to U.S. statistics.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Index closed Friday with weekly gains for the fifth consecutive week.

Investors have been buoyed by strong corporate earnings, as 80% of S&P 500 companies have beat expectations, according to a FactSet report Friday. Over the weekend, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway became the latest company to deliver a strong earnings report.

Elsewhere, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys were at 2.953% from 2.952% Friday afternoon.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others, was up 0.1%.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.3% to $73.46 a barrel. Gold dropped 0.3% to $1,219.90 an ounce.

Lingling Wei and Bob Davis contributed to this article.

Write to Ben St. Clair at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.00% 2740.44 End-of-day quote.-17.31%
DAX -0.39% 12566.71 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25462.58 Delayed Quote.3.01%
HANG SENG 0.52% 27829.72 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 7395.4885 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 7812.0145 Delayed Quote.13.16%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 22512.86 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
S&P 500 0.46% 2840.35 Real-time Quote.6.24%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.02% 95.14 End-of-day quote.3.58%
