Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Lighting, Building Material, Irrigation Component, Sensor, Climate Control, and Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Vertical Farming Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Vertical Farming Market would witness market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Vertical farming is a process that is used to produce food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container). The vertical farming practice uses indoor farming methods and controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) system, as it possible to fully control environmental factors. The vertical farming facilities artificially control light, environmental changes (humidity, temperature, gases) and fertigation.

In Europe, the adoption of vertical farming is growing due to initiatives taken by the European Environment Agency (EEA). The agency is focusing on building vertical farms to contain challenges such as climate change, population growth, and also address challenges of producing food in a more environmentally-friendly way with quality and quantity.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Vertical Farming Market

Chapter 4. Europe Vertical Farming Market by Component

Chapter 5. Europe Vertical Farming Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

AeroFarms

Urban Crops Solutions

Illumitex, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sky Green Ltd.

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

American Hydroponics

Hort Americas

Agrilution

Green Sense Farms, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mf4l2q/europe_vertical?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006172/en/