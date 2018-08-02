Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europe revival lifts sales at fashion house Hugo Boss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:17am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - A pick-up in European sales proved the bright spot for Hugo Boss in the second quarter, as the German fashion house pursues a turnaround in its home market and updates some of its ranges to try to draw in younger shoppers.

However, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items slipped 1 percent from a year ago to 106 million euros (£94.06 million) in the three months, just below average analyst forecasts for 107 million euros.

Shares in the German company fell more than 4 percent in early trade.

The company said sales rose 6 percent in the second quarter on a currency-adjusted basis, with revenues coming in at a higher-than-expected 653 million euros.

Luxury labels worldwide, including market leaders like LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Kering Gucci, are still benefiting from strong Chinese demand in spite of a U.S.-China trade spat that has rattled markets.

Hugo Boss also did well in Asia, although the pace of sales growth in that region slowed from a quarter earlier.

But the brightest spot was for the maker of slick men's suits was its core Europe market, helping to offset a weaker performance in the Americas after its U.S. wholesale revenues declined.

Currency-adjusted sales in Europe rose 9 percent from a year ago and inched into positive territory in Germany, where the backdrop for clothing retailers has long been sluggish.

"Our strategic realignment is taking effect. We are right on track," Chief Executive Mark Langer said in a statement, adding the company was confident of meeting its 2018 targets.

Some luxury labels have struggled more than others to benefit from the boom times, as they fight it out to attract young customers constantly in search of novelty and with shifting tastes.

Hugo Boss reversed efforts to go more upmarket and expand in womenswear after a string of profit warnings in 2015 and 2016.

It is returning to its roots selling men's suits, but also introducing more casual styles, at a time when so-called streetwear styles like hoodies and sneakers are taking catwalks by storm.

Sales at the company's "Hugo" brand, which is being updated for younger customers, fell 4 percent in currency-adjusted terms from a year earlier, although the decline was less marked the 6 percent drop from a quarter earlier.

(Reporting by Vicki Bryan and Sarah White; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS -6.28% 72.58 Delayed Quote.9.02%
KERING -0.37% 456.9 Real-time Quote.16.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aATTOCK REFINERY : Board of directors meeting of Attock Refinery Limited
AQ
10:18aBANK ALFALAH : Transaction of 25,000 shares of Bank Alfalah Limited
AQ
10:18aBoard of directors meeting of Modaraba Al-Mali
AQ
10:14aSUSIE WOLFF : “Those seven years shaped me and help prepare me for the future”
PU
10:14aMOOVEL : Mobility-as-a-Service pioneer has five million users
PU
10:14aJD COM : Announces AI Accelerator Program to Bring New Intelligent Technology Solutions …
PU
10:14aDOLPHIN CAPITAL INVESTORS : 02.08.18Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
10:14aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : collaborates with Sony to create high-solution audio devices
AQ
10:13aKENYA AIRWAYS : Bad weather disrupts flights at JKIA in Nairobi
AQ
10:12aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri demands talks with Willian amid Man United links
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : 2Q Net Profit Up 9.3%, Beating Expectations
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Firm Placing, Placing and Open Offer 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.