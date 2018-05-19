European Commission : Statement by European Institutions on staff-level agreement reached with Greek authorities

The mission of Institutions to Athens has concluded.

A staff-level agreement has been reached on a package of reforms required for the successful completion of the 4th review of the European Stability Mechanism programme. This agreement will be presented to the Eurogroup of 24 May 2018.

The Greek authorities aim to implement these measures as swiftly as possible in advance of the Eurogroup of 21 June 2018. To this end, intensive exchanges between the Institutions and the Greek authorities will continue in the coming weeks.