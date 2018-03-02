Log in
European Commission says views trade as win-win situation

03/02/2018 | 01:31pm CET

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it viewed international trade as a win-win situation in which everyone benefits, following Thursday's announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that imports of steel and aluminum would face steep tariffs.

Responding to questions about Trump's tweet that "trade wars are good and easy to win", a Commission spokesman said:

"We see international trade relations as a win-win situation. We don't see this as a situation where, like in a zero-sum game, one party loses because another party wins. Trade is beneficial for everyone. It needs to take place on the basis of rules and these rules are in place."

The Commission has said it will respond to defend its interests.

"The measures that we are prepared to take will prove that we will, on the basis of the rules, not hesitate to protect our industry," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

