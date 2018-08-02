European Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 10% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
The Europe Emission Monitoring Systems Market size is expected to grow
at a market growth of 10% CAGR during the forecast period.
Government initiatives are underway to curb emissions from industrial,
commercial, or residential activities. To bring about the desired goals,
it is essential that industrial units, power generating units,
transportation, and other commercial activities are in-line with the
emission compliances rules, which is expected to eventually help in
safeguarding the natural environment. Therefore, the deployment of
emission monitoring systems has gained prominence over the years.
Emission monitoring systems measure the amount of various gases in the
air such as nitrogen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide,
mercury, and total or hexavalent chromium.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and
Services. Hardware Type includes Gas Analyzer, Gas Sampling System,
Sample Probe & Line, Flow & Opacity Monitors, Data Controller, and
Others. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed
Services. Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Predictive
Emission Monitoring System and Continuous Emission Monitoring System.
Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Power Plants &
Combustion, Metal & Mining, Building Materials, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp &
Paper, Marine & Shipping, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Petrochemicals,
Refineries, & Fertilizers, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is
segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of
Europe.
Companies Mentioned
-
ABB Group
-
Ametek Corporation
-
General Electric (GE)
-
Siemens AG
-
Parker-Hannifin
-
Rockwell Automation
-
Sick AG
-
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
Emerson Electric Co.
