Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

European Markets Follow Asia Higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 10:05am CEST

By Ben St. Clair
-- European autos retrace losses
-- Bond yields rise
-- Crude edges higher

Global stocks rose Tuesday as the prospect of Chinese stimulus lifted Asian markets and investors put their concerns over trade frictions on hold.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in early European trading, boosted by a gain in the auto sector, which erased its losses from Monday. The prospect of U.S. tariffs has recently weighed on auto stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.6%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both posted 0.5% gains.

Some of the morning's biggest gainers in the Shanghai Composite Index were construction and infrastructure specialists, insurers and banks.

Asian indexes rose after China's cabinet, the State Council, unveiled a string of measures to boost domestic consumption amid economic pressure from an escalating trade spat with the U.S. The measures urged local governments to invest more in infrastructure using special bonds and included corporate tax cuts tied to research spending and increased support for small businesses, according to a statement late Monday.

Seesawing equity markets have been commonplace in recent months as investors digested trade rhetoric and struggled to gauge the likelihood of increased tensions.

In Japan, reports that the central bank might consider changing its interest-rate targets helped push yields on 10-year Japanese bonds up to 0.080% Tuesday from 0.03% late Friday.

Yields on 10-year Treasurys declined slightly to 2.959% from 2.963% Monday. Higher Treasury yields, which rise as prices fall, typically have been bad news for emerging markets in Asia, where countries often have large stocks of dollar-denominated debt. Rising interest rates and a stronger dollar make those debts more expensive to service and refinance.

The WSJ Dollar Index was up 0.1%. The index measures the greenback against a grouping of 16 other currencies.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark edged higher to $73.08 a barrel, while gold slipped 0.2% to $1,222.80 an ounce.

Write to Ben St. Clair at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.07% 2859.54 End-of-day quote.-13.71%
HANG SENG 1.50% 28664 Real-time Quote.-5.70%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.41% 2279.79 Real-time Quote.-7.04%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 22510.48 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.23% 94.67 End-of-day quote.3.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:05aEuropean Markets Follow Asia Higher
DJ
09:38aEUROPE : Strong results from UBS, Peugeot boost European stocks
RE
05:04aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Bounce Back, Led By Gains In China
DJ
07/23S&P 500 index rises as climbing yields boost financial sector stocks
RE
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/23Bond yields rise worldwide on stimulus concerns; earnings loom
RE
07/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Focus On Positive Earnings
DJ
07/23EUROPE MARKETS: Fiat, Ferrarri Close Lower After Marchionne's Exit, Weighing On European Stocks
DJ
07/23LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Declines As G-20 Warns Of Trade Risks To Global Growth
DJ
07/23EUROPE : European shares extend losing streak as autos, Ryanair drop
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
2Oil prices mixed as oversupply worries compete with U.S., Iran war of words
3JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
4AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
5ADECCO GROUP : ADECCO : Dutch staffing company Randstad's profits beat expectations

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.