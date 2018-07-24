European Markets Follow Asia Higher

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks rose Tuesday as the prospect of Chinese stimulus lifted Asian markets and investors put their concerns over trade frictions on hold.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4% in early European trading, boosted by a gain in the auto sector, which erased its losses from Monday. The prospect of U.S. tariffs has recently weighed on auto stocks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.6%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both posted 0.5% gains.

Some of the morning's biggest gainers in the Shanghai Composite Index were construction and infrastructure specialists, insurers and banks.

Asian indexes rose after China's cabinet, the State Council, unveiled a string of measures to boost domestic consumption amid economic pressure from an escalating trade spat with the U.S. The measures urged local governments to invest more in infrastructure using special bonds and included corporate tax cuts tied to research spending and increased support for small businesses, according to a statement late Monday.

Seesawing equity markets have been commonplace in recent months as investors digested trade rhetoric and struggled to gauge the likelihood of increased tensions.

In Japan, reports that the central bank might consider changing its interest-rate targets helped push yields on 10-year Japanese bonds up to 0.080% Tuesday from 0.03% late Friday.

Yields on 10-year Treasurys declined slightly to 2.959% from 2.963% Monday. Higher Treasury yields, which rise as prices fall, typically have been bad news for emerging markets in Asia, where countries often have large stocks of dollar-denominated debt. Rising interest rates and a stronger dollar make those debts more expensive to service and refinance.

The WSJ Dollar Index was up 0.1%. The index measures the greenback against a grouping of 16 other currencies.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark edged higher to $73.08 a barrel, while gold slipped 0.2% to $1,222.80 an ounce.

