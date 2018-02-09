European Narrow Woven Fabrics Market Report 2018 - Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "EU:
Narrow Woven Fabrics - Market Report - Analysis And Forecast To 2025"
This report focuses on the EU narrow woven fabric market, providing a
comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and
volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in
the industry.
The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties
concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market
prospects.
The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing
opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an
interpretation of the trade figures.
Product Coverage:
-
Narrow woven fabrics;
-
Narrow fabrics of warp without weft assembled by adhesive (bolduc);
-
Labels, badges and similar articles of textile materials, not
embroidered;
-
Braids in the piece;
-
Ornamental trimmings in the piece, without embroidery, other than
knitted or crocheted;
-
Tassels, pompons and similar articles.
Data Coverage:
-
Narrow woven fabric market size and value;
-
EU production, split by EU Member States;
-
Narrow woven fabric production by type;
-
Profiles of the leading companies;
-
EU trade (intra and extra);
-
Prices for narrow woven fabric (producer, import and export);
-
Trade structure and market channels;
-
Narrow woven fabric market outlook to 2025;
-
Per Capita Consumption.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Domestic Production
5. Imports
6. Exports
7. Prices and Price Development
8. Trade Structure and Channels
9. Business Environment Overview
10. Company Profiles
Appendix 1: Trade and Prices by Countries
