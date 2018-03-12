European Packaged Coconut Water Market Report (2018-2023): Market Size, Share, Trends and Drivers - CAGR to Grow at 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Packaged
Coconut Water Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This market research report on the coconut water market in Europe offers
analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends,
growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The coconut water market size in Europe is estimated to reach over $1
billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22%
during the forecast period.
The wide availability of these products in the various hypermarkets,
supermarkets, retail stores, and other distribution networks is creating
lucrative investment opportunities for business expansion in the
European market. The use of these products in juices and cocktail
blends, and increasing applications in gourmet food, are expected to
have a positive impact on the overall market in Europe.
A low sugar content, high nutritional value, minimal processing, and
several other health benefits are some of the major factors augmenting
the growth of the packaged coconut water market size in Europe. The
increasing adoption and proliferation of coconut-based products, and the
rising need for substitutes for carbonated drinks by consumers across
the world, will boost the demand for these drinks in the European market.
The market study includes insights on segmentation by variants (plain
and flavored), by packaging (paper and paperboard, plastic, and others),
by type (sweetened and unsweetened), by distribution channel
(hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and
other), and by geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia,
Benelux, and others).
Major Vendors
-
PepsiCo Inc.
-
Coca-Cola
-
Vita Coco
-
Green COCO Europe
Prominent Players
-
CHI Coconut Water
-
H2 COCO
-
INVO Coconut Water
-
Delta Meaf General Trading FZE
-
Thai Agri Food Public Company Ltd
-
Cocofina - The Coconut Experts
-
Tradecons Gmbh
-
Genuine Coconut
-
Happy Coco
-
Kulau Gmbh
-
Mighty Bee Ltd
-
RiRi Coconut Water
-
Rubicon Drinks Ltd
-
Tiana Fair Trade Organics
-
Tropical Sun Foods
-
Windmill Organics
-
Alnatura
-
Zumi Natural
