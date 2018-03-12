European Packaged Coconut Water Market Report (2018-2023): Market Size, Share, Trends and Drivers - CAGR to Grow at 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Packaged Coconut Water Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report on the coconut water market in Europe offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The coconut water market size in Europe is estimated to reach over $1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period.

The wide availability of these products in the various hypermarkets, supermarkets, retail stores, and other distribution networks is creating lucrative investment opportunities for business expansion in the European market. The use of these products in juices and cocktail blends, and increasing applications in gourmet food, are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market in Europe.

A low sugar content, high nutritional value, minimal processing, and several other health benefits are some of the major factors augmenting the growth of the packaged coconut water market size in Europe. The increasing adoption and proliferation of coconut-based products, and the rising need for substitutes for carbonated drinks by consumers across the world, will boost the demand for these drinks in the European market.

The market study includes insights on segmentation by variants (plain and flavored), by packaging (paper and paperboard, plastic, and others), by type (sweetened and unsweetened), by distribution channel (hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and other), and by geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Benelux, and others).

Major Vendors

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca-Cola

Vita Coco

Green COCO Europe

Prominent Players

CHI Coconut Water

H2 COCO

INVO Coconut Water

Delta Meaf General Trading FZE

Thai Agri Food Public Company Ltd

Cocofina - The Coconut Experts

Tradecons Gmbh

Genuine Coconut

Happy Coco

Kulau Gmbh

Mighty Bee Ltd

RiRi Coconut Water

Rubicon Drinks Ltd

Tiana Fair Trade Organics

Tropical Sun Foods

Windmill Organics

Alnatura

Zumi Natural

