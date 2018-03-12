Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

European Packaged Coconut Water Market Report (2018-2023): Market Size, Share, Trends and Drivers - CAGR to Grow at 22% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 09:08am EDT

The "Packaged Coconut Water Market in Europe - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report on the coconut water market in Europe offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The coconut water market size in Europe is estimated to reach over $1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period.

The wide availability of these products in the various hypermarkets, supermarkets, retail stores, and other distribution networks is creating lucrative investment opportunities for business expansion in the European market. The use of these products in juices and cocktail blends, and increasing applications in gourmet food, are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market in Europe.

A low sugar content, high nutritional value, minimal processing, and several other health benefits are some of the major factors augmenting the growth of the packaged coconut water market size in Europe. The increasing adoption and proliferation of coconut-based products, and the rising need for substitutes for carbonated drinks by consumers across the world, will boost the demand for these drinks in the European market.

The market study includes insights on segmentation by variants (plain and flavored), by packaging (paper and paperboard, plastic, and others), by type (sweetened and unsweetened), by distribution channel (hypermarket and supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and other), and by geography (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Benelux, and others).

Major Vendors

  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Coca-Cola
  • Vita Coco
  • Green COCO Europe

Prominent Players

  • CHI Coconut Water
  • H2 COCO
  • INVO Coconut Water
  • Delta Meaf General Trading FZE
  • Thai Agri Food Public Company Ltd
  • Cocofina - The Coconut Experts
  • Tradecons Gmbh
  • Genuine Coconut
  • Happy Coco
  • Kulau Gmbh
  • Mighty Bee Ltd
  • RiRi Coconut Water
  • Rubicon Drinks Ltd
  • Tiana Fair Trade Organics
  • Tropical Sun Foods
  • Windmill Organics
  • Alnatura
  • Zumi Natural

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpqq8v/european_packaged?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:28pGLOBAL ENHANCED FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS MARKET 2018- UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : 99strategy added a depth and professional market survey report on "Global Enhanced Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2018" to its huge collection.
AQ
02:28pSMART EYE : Kaspersky Lab Discovers Severe Flaws That Could Transform Smart Cameras into Surveillance Tool
BU
02:28pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : to Offer Preferred Shares
BU
02:26pAMTECH : SoLayTec ships new ALD order and increases margin for its customer
PR
02:26pAUDIOCODES ISRAEL : Adds Support for Microsoft Teams
PR
02:26pAccelerating Energy Megatrends Align With Superconductor Technologies Recent Progress on Next Generation Machines
GL
02:25pAIR FRANCE KLM : Society - Air France employees to appeal sentences for 'shirt ripping' protest
AQ
02:25pMERCK KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:25pSINO-GLOBAL SHIPPING AMERICA, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:25pHI TECHNOLOGICAL PLASTIC INDUSTRIES PLC : has entered agreement with Luxembourg Law Firm to become listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
3E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
4SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan
5WTI : German Energy Titans in Deal

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.