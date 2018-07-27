Log in
European Stocks Extend Rise on U.S. Trade Detente

07/27/2018 | 10:15am CEST

By Ben St. Clair

European stocks gained after a mixed performance in Asia as investors remained upbeat over the tentative trade truce between the U.S. and the European Union.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.2%, led by gains in the basic resources sector.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and EU eased this week after President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed not to impose new tariffs while the two trading partners sorted out their differences.

The tentative arrangement came as U.S.-China trade relations remain on edge.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged lower by 0.1% Friday. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%.

Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain in the S&P 500 after the index closed 0.3% lower Thursday as concerns over slowing growth drove Facebook shares down 19%.

The tech giant shed $119 billion in market value, making it the biggest one-day loss in market value for a U.S.-listed company. The decline is larger than the market values of 457 of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 and exceeds the combined market values of the bottom 20 companies.

Meanwhile, Amazon reported profits topping $2 billion for the first time Thursday, sending shares 3.2% higher in after-hours trading.

In currencies, the euro was up 0.1% at $1.1654 Friday following the European Central Bank's announcement that it would probably keep rates unchanged through next summer.

The decision further underscores diverging central bank policy in Europe and the U.S., where analysts expect an additional two rate increases this year. The Fed will hold its policy meeting next week, as will the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of 16 others was down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, yields of 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged higher to 2.979% from 2.975% Thursday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Write to Ben St. Clair at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.74% 2882.23 End-of-day quote.-13.03%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 25527.07 Delayed Quote.3.27%
HANG SENG -0.07% 28774.71 Real-time Quote.-3.81%
NASDAQ 100 -1.44% 7400.7481 Delayed Quote.17.39%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.01% 7852.1847 Delayed Quote.14.90%
NIKKEI 225 0.56% 22712.75 Real-time Quote.-0.66%
S&P 500 -0.30% 2837.44 Real-time Quote.6.45%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.41% 94.75 End-of-day quote.3.15%
