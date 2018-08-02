European Temperature Sensor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 5.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe
The Europe Temperature Sensor Market size is expected to grow at a
market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.
Continuous developments in temperature sensing device is vital to drive
the adoption of the technology in different industry verticals. Remote
temperature sensing, switch gear temperature monitoring, MRI temperature
sensing, fiber-optic temperature sensing, microwave induction heating
control, smart temperature sensing, distributed temperature sensing and
geothermal sensing are some of the advancements in the temperature
sensing technology. Use of nanotechnology and micro technology is
expected to support contactless accurate measurements and at lower costs.
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-Contact Type and Contact
Type. Non-Contact Type is further segmented into Infrared Temperature
Sensor and Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor. Contact Type is further
segmented into Bimetallic Temperature Sensor, Temperature Sensor IC,
Thermistor, Resistive Temperature Detector, and Thermocouple. Based on
Application, the market is segmented into Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Energy &
Power, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Mining, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is
segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of
Europe.
Companies Mentioned
-
ABB Group
-
Siemens AG
-
Emerson Electric Co.
-
Texas Instruments Incorporated
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
Microchip Technology Incorporated
-
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
-
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
-
Analog Devices, Inc.
-
On Semiconductor
