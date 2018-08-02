Log in
European Temperature Sensor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 5.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 11:15am CEST

The "Europe Temperature Sensor Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Temperature Sensor Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Continuous developments in temperature sensing device is vital to drive the adoption of the technology in different industry verticals. Remote temperature sensing, switch gear temperature monitoring, MRI temperature sensing, fiber-optic temperature sensing, microwave induction heating control, smart temperature sensing, distributed temperature sensing and geothermal sensing are some of the advancements in the temperature sensing technology. Use of nanotechnology and micro technology is expected to support contactless accurate measurements and at lower costs.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Non-Contact Type and Contact Type. Non-Contact Type is further segmented into Infrared Temperature Sensor and Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor. Contact Type is further segmented into Bimetallic Temperature Sensor, Temperature Sensor IC, Thermistor, Resistive Temperature Detector, and Thermocouple. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Mining, and Others. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group
  • Siemens AG
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • On Semiconductor

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Temperature Sensor Market

Chapter 4. Europe Temperature Sensor Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Temperature Sensor Market by Country

Chapter 6. Competitive Study

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xk34hr/european?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.