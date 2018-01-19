European Union : Main topics and media events 22 January - 4 February 2018

Overview of the main subjects to be discussed at meetings of the Council of the EU over the next two weeks.

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 January 2018

The Council will discuss the future of the EU partnership with ACP (African, Caribbean and Pacific) states and Libya. Foreign ministers will then have a debate on the Middle Peace Process. This discussion will prepare the subsequent informal lunch with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss the Middle East Peace Process, bilateral relations and regional developments.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 23 January 2018

The Council is expected to remove a number of jurisdictions from the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions in taxation matters. Ministers will discuss economic and monetary union, as well as non-performing loans in the banking sector. The 2018 European Semester policy monitoring process and the Bulgarian presidency work programme are also on the agenda.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 29 January 2018

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will have an exchange of views on the Commission communication on 'The Future of Food and Farming' and will be updated on the market situation in the main agricultural sectors. Ministers will also be informed about international agricultural trade issues and the work programme of the Bulgarian presidency.

General Affairs Council (Art. 50), 29 January 2018

EU27 ministers will adopt negotiating directives for the Brexit negotiations addressing in particular the transition period.