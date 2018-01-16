Log in
European Union : Summary of Conclusions SMSG meeting 8 November 2017

01/16/2018 | 07:09pm CET

Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group

Date: 22 December 2017

ESMA22-106-787

Summary of Conclusions

Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group

Date:

8 November 2017

Time:

13.30 - 17:00

Location:

ESMA, 103 rue de Grenelle, 75007 Paris

Contact:

[email protected] T: +33 1 58 36 43 39

1. Opening statements from the Chair

The SMSG Chair opened the meeting recalling the fruitful discussions from the morning meeting with the ESMA Board of Supervisors and the need to agree on next steps.

  • 2. Follow-up on the ESAs review

    The Group decided that the working group under the leadership of Jennifer Payne would draft a SMSG advice paper to ESMA on the role of the stakeholder groups under the COM proposal and will present it to the February meeting. The Group will then decide whether it distributes its advice paper also to the Commission and/or representatives of the EU Parlia-ment.

  • 3. Pensions

    Jean Berthon presented the latest 2017 edition of the Better Finance's pensions and long-term savings report. One main message of the report is that unless long-term net returns are significantly positive, saving early and significantly will not provide a decent replace-ment income through retirement.

ESMA • CS 60747 - 103 rue de Grenelle • 75345 Paris Cedex 07 • France • Tel. +33 (0) 1 58 36 43 21 •www.esma.europa.eu

The ESMA Chair noted that ESMA publishes regularly information relevant to retail inves-tors, including in its TRVs information on the performance of retail investment products.

SMSG members commented that pension's funds poor performance is not surprising given the macro-economic environment.

Verena Ross concluded also high-lighting the work that ESMA has done on closet index-ing.

4. MiFID implementation

The SMSG held a discussion on a wide ranging number of various aspects of the MiFID implementation that had not been mentioned in the discussion with the Board of Supervi-sorsrelating i.a.:

Reference data - not all issues can be ironed out now but there needs to be in place in-ternal contingency planning.

Tick-sizes - there will be a consultation regarding a change to RTS nr 1.

LEIs - ESMA work focuses on communication and monitoring LEI uptake. Verena Ross also emphasised that ESMA is in close contact with third country supervisors on this and other related issues.

It was noted that there are no known providers of a consolidated tape.

ESMA announced that several further Q&As should be expected in the near future in order to guide market participants.

5. Benchmarks

The SMSG rapporteur Rainer Riess presented the consultation response that had been provided by the working group. The rapporteur mentioned the importance of proportionality, given the wide scope of the Benchmark Regulation. He noted that the SMSG supports the option to include external representatives as members of the oversight function as an op-tion, and also mentioned from the advice that methodology needs to be traceable and veri-fiable.

The SMSG Chair thanked the rapporteur for the work done and concluded that the SMSG advice paper was adopted.

6. MiFID II suitability requirements

The rapporteur Veerle Colaert presented the main content of the SMSG advice paper find-ing the guidelines are sound and beneficial to the protection of the investor. The SMSG supports the approach by ESMA to thoroughly re-examine all guidelines and add new guid-ance where necessary. She noted the implementation time and costs that will be involved.

Further the SMSG expressed that some of the specific guidelines in respect of robo-advice are important for all types of investment. Given the guidelines require investment firms to provide additional information to clients, it will be important that investors do not perceive questions as irrelevant.

The SMSG Chair concluded that the paper was approved including a minority opinion.

7. SME

The rapporteur Giovanni Petrella presented the paper and the Group discussed elements of the discussions in the morning with the ESMA Board of Supervisors.

Discussions focused on the scope of the work, the SME definition, which could cover a very wide range of entities, and the access to bank lending. The Group decided to include some precisions with regard to the scope in the report, with references to corporate bonds and private placements.

The ESMA Chair mentioned that ESMA had advocated a harmonised SME definition. It was noted that the SME definition is clear in level 1 in relation to MiFID II.

The SMSG Chair concluded that the paper was approved with minor additions.

11.

AOB

The SMSG Chair closed the meeting by saying that the SMSG will discuss its 2018 Work Programme at the February meeting, including whether it wants to pursue further own initi-ative work in 2018.

PARTICIPANT LIST

1.

Christos Alexakis

Associate Professor in Finance, ESC - Rennes Business School

Present

2.

Georg Baur

Member of Management Board, VOEB, Asso-ciation of German Public Banks

Present

3.

Harald Benink

Professor of Banking and Finance, Tilburg Uni-versity

Present

4.

Jean Berthon

Vice-Chair, Better Finance

Present

5.

Lubomir Christov

Advisor, Bulgarian National Association Active Consumers

Present

6.

Veerle Colaert

Professor of Financial Law, University of Leu-ven

Present

7.

Elizabeth Corley

CEO, Allianz Global Investors

Excused

8.

Bartosz Dziemaszkiewicz

Vice-President, Polish Individual Investors As-sociation

Present

9.

Francisco Javier Echarri

CEO, LDS Partners and Advisor on SME re-lated matters

Present

10.

Mark Hemsley

CEO of BATS Chi-X Europe

Present

11.

Kerstin Hermansson

Managing Director, Swedish Securities Dealers Association

Present

12.

Christiane Hölz

Lawyer, DSW

Present

13.

René Karsenti

President, ICMA

Present

14.

Paul Koster

Chair, European Investors Association

Present

15.

Bostjan Krisper

Head of Financial Services Department, Slove-nian Consumer Research Institute

Excused

16.

Eric Litvack

Managing Director, Societe Generale

Present

17.

Rainer Lenz

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Finance Watch

Present

18.

Antonio Mele

Professor of Finance, Lugano

Present

19.

Jennifer Payne

Professor of Corporate Finance Law, Univer-sity of Oxford

Present

20.

Giovanni Petrella

Professor of Banking, Universita Cattolica, Mi-lano

Present

21.

Rainer Riess

Director General, FESE

Present

22.

Lindsey Rogerson

Excused

23.

Anna Maria Romano

Accounting expert, FISAC CGIL

Present

24.

Ignacio Santillan

CEO, FOGAIN, Spanish Investor Compensa-tion Scheme

Present

25.

Jean-Marc Servat

Chair, EACT

Present

26.

Jarkko Syyrilä

Head of Compliance, Nordea Asset Manage-ment

Present

27.

Greg Van Elsen

Financial Services Officer, BEUC

Present

28.

Chris Vervliet

Senior Risk Advisor, KBC Asset Management

Present

29.

Rüdiger Veil

Professor of Law, Bucerius Law School, Ham-burg

Present

30.

Tim Ward

CEO, Quoted Companies Alliance

Present

European Union published this content on 16 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2018 18:09:01 UTC.

