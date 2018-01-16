European Union : Summary of Conclusions SMSG meeting 8 November 2017

Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group

Date: 22 December 2017

ESMA22-106-787

Summary of Conclusions

Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group

Date: 8 November 2017 Time: 13.30 - 17:00

1. Opening statements from the Chair

The SMSG Chair opened the meeting recalling the fruitful discussions from the morning meeting with the ESMA Board of Supervisors and the need to agree on next steps.

2. Follow-up on the ESAs review The Group decided that the working group under the leadership of Jennifer Payne would draft a SMSG advice paper to ESMA on the role of the stakeholder groups under the COM proposal and will present it to the February meeting. The Group will then decide whether it distributes its advice paper also to the Commission and/or representatives of the EU Parlia-ment.

3. Pensions Jean Berthon presented the latest 2017 edition of the Better Finance's pensions and long-term savings report. One main message of the report is that unless long-term net returns are significantly positive, saving early and significantly will not provide a decent replace-ment income through retirement.

The ESMA Chair noted that ESMA publishes regularly information relevant to retail inves-tors, including in its TRVs information on the performance of retail investment products.

SMSG members commented that pension's funds poor performance is not surprising given the macro-economic environment.

Verena Ross concluded also high-lighting the work that ESMA has done on closet index-ing.

4. MiFID implementation

The SMSG held a discussion on a wide ranging number of various aspects of the MiFID implementation that had not been mentioned in the discussion with the Board of Supervi-sorsrelating i.a.:

Reference data - not all issues can be ironed out now but there needs to be in place in-ternal contingency planning.

Tick-sizes - there will be a consultation regarding a change to RTS nr 1.

LEIs - ESMA work focuses on communication and monitoring LEI uptake. Verena Ross also emphasised that ESMA is in close contact with third country supervisors on this and other related issues.

It was noted that there are no known providers of a consolidated tape.

ESMA announced that several further Q&As should be expected in the near future in order to guide market participants.

5. Benchmarks

The SMSG rapporteur Rainer Riess presented the consultation response that had been provided by the working group. The rapporteur mentioned the importance of proportionality, given the wide scope of the Benchmark Regulation. He noted that the SMSG supports the option to include external representatives as members of the oversight function as an op-tion, and also mentioned from the advice that methodology needs to be traceable and veri-fiable.

The SMSG Chair thanked the rapporteur for the work done and concluded that the SMSG advice paper was adopted.

6. MiFID II suitability requirements

The rapporteur Veerle Colaert presented the main content of the SMSG advice paper find-ing the guidelines are sound and beneficial to the protection of the investor. The SMSG supports the approach by ESMA to thoroughly re-examine all guidelines and add new guid-ance where necessary. She noted the implementation time and costs that will be involved.

Further the SMSG expressed that some of the specific guidelines in respect of robo-advice are important for all types of investment. Given the guidelines require investment firms to provide additional information to clients, it will be important that investors do not perceive questions as irrelevant.

The SMSG Chair concluded that the paper was approved including a minority opinion.

7. SME

The rapporteur Giovanni Petrella presented the paper and the Group discussed elements of the discussions in the morning with the ESMA Board of Supervisors.

Discussions focused on the scope of the work, the SME definition, which could cover a very wide range of entities, and the access to bank lending. The Group decided to include some precisions with regard to the scope in the report, with references to corporate bonds and private placements.

The ESMA Chair mentioned that ESMA had advocated a harmonised SME definition. It was noted that the SME definition is clear in level 1 in relation to MiFID II.

The SMSG Chair concluded that the paper was approved with minor additions.

11.

AOB

The SMSG Chair closed the meeting by saying that the SMSG will discuss its 2018 Work Programme at the February meeting, including whether it wants to pursue further own initi-ative work in 2018.

