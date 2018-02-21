European Union : The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors

share

February 21, 2018

The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors

The latest report in the quantification of infringement study series, released today by the EUIPO, through the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights, shows that EUR 2.4 billion is lost each year through counterfeiting in the tyre and battery sectors in the EU.

The findings of this study show that:

EUR 2.2 billion ― corresponding to 7.5 % of all sales in tyres for cars, trucks and two-wheeled vehicles ― is lost each year due to counterfeiting across the EU.

The presence of counterfeit batteries in the EU market costs legitimate industry EUR 180 million each year, which is equivalent to 1.8 % of the sector's sales.

These lost sales translate into the loss of approximately 8 400 jobs across the sector, as legitimate manufacturers employ fewer people than they would have done in the absence of counterfeiting.

In terms of lost taxes, the total loss of government revenue as a result of counterfeit tyres and batteries amounts to EUR 340 million.

The full study in English and the Executive Summaries in 23 languages can be found here