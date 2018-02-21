Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

European Union : The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

share

February 21, 2018 About the EUIPO

The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors

The latest report in the quantification of infringement study series, released today by the EUIPO, through the European Observatory on Infringements of Intellectual Property Rights, shows that EUR 2.4 billion is lost each year through counterfeiting in the tyre and battery sectors in the EU.

The findings of this study show that:

  • EUR 2.2 billion ― corresponding to 7.5 % of all sales in tyres for cars, trucks and two-wheeled vehicles ― is lost each year due to counterfeiting across the EU.
  • The presence of counterfeit batteries in the EU market costs legitimate industry EUR 180 million each year, which is equivalent to 1.8 % of the sector's sales.
  • These lost sales translate into the loss of approximately 8 400 jobs across the sector, as legitimate manufacturers employ fewer people than they would have done in the absence of counterfeiting.
  • In terms of lost taxes, the total loss of government revenue as a result of counterfeit tyres and batteries amounts to EUR 340 million.

The full study in English and the Executive Summaries in 23 languages can be found here


European Union published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pDollar up and stocks down before key Fed meeting minutes
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pDollar up and stocks down before key Fed meeting minutes
RE
01:14pDollar up and stocks down before key Fed meeting minutes
RE
01:12pEUROPEAN UNION : The Economic Cost of IPR Infringement in the Tyres and Batteries Sectors
PU
01:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Futures Inch Lower As Investors Brace For Fed Minutes
DJ
01:06pNEFCO NORDIC ENVIRONMENT FINANCE : Agreed activities started at the Krasny Bor landfill
PU
12:59pAA's breakdown lands hedge funds $22 million potential payday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil prices rise on Cushing draw, hopes of producer cooperation
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz sees hit from rising competition, supply constraints
3IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : will invest €32 billion between 2018 and 2022, building the foundations for sustainabl..
4WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Walmart Stumbles In Shift To Web -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : to unveil one billion pound share buyback plan - Sky News

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.